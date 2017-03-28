The Morning Sports Briefing

Timing key to Donnacha Ryan not getting a new contract, Robbie Brady to take over from Coleman against Iceland, Irish duo to do it alone in Augusta

Donnacha Ryan has almost certainly played his last game for Ireland. Photograph: Inpho

Donnacha Ryan has almost certainly played his last game for Ireland. Photograph: Inpho

 

Rugby

The decision not to offer Donnacha Ryan a new international contract looks as if it was taken at the end of last season, or at any rate by the end of the November window.

In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains how timing was key to the Munster lock not getting a new contract despite playing probably the best season of his career.

“The sad aspect to all of this is that, suddenly, Ryan has now almost certainly played his 47th and last match for Ireland barring an extreme injury crisis in the secondrow.”

Rassie Erasmus has given a qualified assurance that he will still be with Munster next season. The province’s director of rugby did admit that there had been formal and informal contact with figures in South African rugby amid reports in their media that Erasmus is set to return there in June in his previous position as their union’s director of rugby.

Soccer

Robbie Brady is to lead the Republic of Ireland team out against Iceland tonight, in place of Séamus Coleman who suffered a leg break against Wales, and the left-back says “it’s a dream come true for me”.

Coleman’s absence and the departure of so many other players means that the team will look very different to the one that started against the Welsh.

Brady will return, with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Daryl Horgan and Jonny Hayes all hoping to grab one of starting slots in the wide midfield positions.

Golf

The Irish representation at Augusta looks set to be just two (Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry) after Graeme McDowell decided not to play in Houston and Séamus Power is only sixth reserve to get into the tournament.

After his early exit at the WGC-Dell Matchplay, McIlroy has taken to visiting Augusta in the week ahead of the tournament where he can prepare in a measure of peace and tranquillity.

GAA

A lack of proper floodlighting at high-profile GAA grounds is the reason why no Allianz League games of major significance are taking place next Saturday night.

It had been thought that at least one of the hurling quarter-finals could be moved to Saturday night, however the lack of floodlights in Cusack Park, Ennis, and Nowlan Park, Kilkenny has ruled that out of the equation.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.