The Morning Sports Briefing

Europa League

Manchester United last night squeezed through to the Europa League quarter-finals after a 1-0 win over Rostov.

José Mourinho’s team had goalkeeper Sergio Romero to thank as the visitors were denied an away goal to supplement their 1-1 first leg result. Juan Mata’s second half effort was enough to seal victory on the night, and progress in the competition.

Cheltenham

The Willie Mullins-Ruby Walsh empire struck back with a vengeance on day three of Cheltenham, securing a 179-1 four-timer. First, Yorkhill landed 6-4 odds in the JLT under an inspired Walsh steer to leave everything right again.

Un De Sceaux’s ebullient Ryanair Chase rout exuded rampant wellbeing before Nichols Canyon’s 10-1 victory in the Stayers’ Hurdle. And when 11-8 favourite Let’s Dance scored, Walsh became the first ever jockey to ride four winners in a single day at Cheltenham.

Today attention turns to the Gold Cup, and Brian O’Connor thinks that Djakadam can make it third time lucky this year.

“At eight, the Mullins horse should now be at his peak. And it’s not like the Gold Cup can’t eventually be won having come close before. The Fellow was second twice before eventually winning in 1994 aged nine.”

Six Nations

Liam Toland believes that Ireland must get CJ Stander and Sean O’Brien into the outside lanes against England tomorrow.

“How about Seán O’Brien and CJ Stander running, not at narrow targets into a wall of white shirts, but wider out where they’ll have no choice but to take the ball at full pace?”

Conor Murray misses out with the shoulder injury picked up against Wales, Rob Kearney’s knee injury has opened the way for Jared Payne’s return at fullback, with the uncapped Andrew Conway on the bench, but the big surprise in Joe Schmidt’s team selection was Devin Toner’s demotion to make way for Iain Henderson.

The Irish head coach say the decision was based on injecting fresh legs into the secondrow, and the Leinster lock will make an impact later in the contest.

All-Ireland club

In the All-Ireland club finals today, Sean Moran thinks that Dr Crokes have the range of quality attackers to see off Slaughtneil, while in the hurling Cuala’s strength-in-depth can overcome the threat of Tony Kelly and Ballyea.