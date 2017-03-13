The Morning Sports Briefing

Six Nations

Ireland will have to regroup and host England in the 2017 Six Nations finale next Saturday evening but with redemption, pride and only second or third place to play for.

Ahead of that encounter an update on Conor Murray and Tommy Bowe’s injuries are expected later today, with the latter believed to have suffered a serious ankle injury. Gerry Thornley discusses the merits of Ireland recalling the likes of Jared Payne or Peter O’Mahony, as head coach Joe Schmidt says he wants his players to “shock” the English with their intensity.

“That is something we want to do to teams, try and take them to a different level and hopefully we can do that.”

Liam Toland believes that big changes are needed if Ireland are to beat England.

“Peter O’Mahony must start in the backrow to aid Ireland’s lineout options but also to provide valuable leadership and brains to Rory Best. I’ve long been banging on about tearaway opensides but I fancy this is not the day to start. Donnacha Ryan must also start and the midfield may be adjusted to accommodate Jared Payne. Schmidt may even make changes in his halfbacks.”

Soccer

Ken Early thinks that Barcelona will be lucky to meet another team that self-destructs like Paris Saint-Germain did, after the Catalan’s suffered a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo la Coruña that drops them back to second in La Liga.

“Barcelona’s comeback astonished the world, but the more you think about it, the more you had to conclude that the two results - 4-0 and 6-1 - said bad things about both teams.”

In Premier League action yesterday, Liverpool were 2-1 winners over Burnley. Winning ugly, something they’ve failed to do on numerous occasions throughout the season.

Cheltenham

Owner Rich Ricci has described the decision to run his two star mares, Limini and Vroum Vroum Mag, against each other at Cheltenham on Tuesday as “straightforward”, and it has helped set up one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes for day one of the National Hunt festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAA

Tyrone had too much for Cavan in Sunday’s re-fixtured Division One football encounter. They now go top of the table, while the 1-19 to 1-9 defeat leaves Cavan in real relegation trouble.

In hurling, Cork all but guaranteed their top-flight status for next season thanks to a surprisingly routine victory over Waterford, Clare left it late to earn an important two point victory over Dublin, and in 1B Wexford had to dig deep to see off Offaly and seal promotion back to the top tier.

Cycling

Meanwhile Dan Martin took the best Irish result in Paris-Nice since his uncle Stephen Roche was runner-up in 1990, finishing third overall in the event on Sunday.

What to watch out for

Chelsea host Manchester United in tonight’s FA Cup quarter-final, kick-off is at 8pm. (eir Sport 1 from 7.35pm)

The Republic of Ireland squad announcement is due at 11am today, ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Wales.