The Morning Sports Briefing

Manchester United United draw against Rostov, Cardiff roof closed - no problem, and what to watch out for

Johnny Sexton during yesterday’s captain’s run at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Manchester United’s trip to Russia ended in a 1-1 draw last night, not exactly the resulted they wanted from their Europa League last-16 first leg against Rostov, but nonetheless an important away goal.

A fit-again Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for United, before the hosts drew level in the second half, in a low quality encounter played in terrible conditions.

Ahead of tonight’s Six Nations clash between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff, Liam Toland believes that the Irish team must neutralise Alun Wyn Jones, as to do so is to neutralise Wales.

“So what will we expect from Wales? Well they’ve not changed/evolved much over the years where they rely on Alun Wyn Jones and a ferocious same way routine gladly utilising the entire width of the pitch.”

Matt Williams explains how, in the midst of song and passion, the red dragon is a very different animal in Cardiff.

“The volume of noise the Welsh supporters can generate, at what to me will always remain as the Arms Park, is truly staggering. To call it noise is a gross injustice.”

Captain Rory Best insists though that Ireland will not be stung by any added ferocity of facing Wales under a closed roof in Cardiff on Friday night - after Joe Schmidt yesterday agreed to playing with the Principality Stadium roof shut.

Former Galway hurler David Collins has been named the new President of the Gaelic Players Association.

Collins replaces Dermot Earley, who stepped down from the role on Wednesday after three years following his appointment as chief executive of the GPA.

Seamus Power is firmly in contention in the Valspar Championship after he took advantage of some low-scoring conditions in Florida on Thursday.

Power carded a five under par opening round of 66 at Palm Harbour to lie four strokes behind clubhouse leader Jim Herman.

What to watch out for

6N: Ireland versus Wales kicks-off at 8pm (RTE 2 from 7pm).

Can Seamus Power build on his fine first round at the Palm Harbor Valspar Championship? (Sky Sports 4, 7pm-11pm)

The big two in the League of Ireland go head to head tonight, Drogheda host Cork City (eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm).

And there’s a tasty fixture in Serie A as Juventus and AC Milan kicks-off at 7.45 (BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm).

