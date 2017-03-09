The Morning Sports Briefing

The miracle in Barcelona

If you’re waking up this morning thinking that what you watched take place at the Camp Nou last night was some mad dream then let me assure you that it was real life.

In one of the most incredible sporting comebacks ever, Barcelona scored three goals after the 88th minute to beat PSG 6-1 and, unbelievably, qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on an aggregate scoreline of 6-5.

It was sporting drama at its finest, a ‘where were you’ sort of moment that comes along very rarely. Keith Duggan managed to overcome the shock to write about what Liam Brady and the RTÉ lads made of it while Sid Lowe reports from the Camp Nou on one of the most incredible nights ever seen in European football.

Ireland wary of wounded Wales

Moving on (because other sport is still happening believe it or not) Joe Schmidt is well aware of the threat of George North ahead of Ireland’s meeting with Wales in Cardiff on Friday night.

Meanwhile, in his stats column John O’Sullivan writes that Ireland are the standard bearers in a number of categories across the board.

Women in Sport

In our women in sport pages this morning Sonia O’Sullivan writes about how expectations of success must be based on solid evidence. Meanwhile Ian O’Riordan speaks to Irish swimming sensation Danielle Hill who smashed the Irish 50m freestyle record at the age of just 17.

Time for Galway and Kildare to take the step

In GAA Ciarán Murphy looks at how it’s time for Galway and Kildare to grasp the nettle. The step up to Division One is certainly not a test anyone should be backing away from now.

Meanwhile, Cork’s Brian Hurley speaks about the “torture” of being out with a long-term injury as he prepares to make his comeback to inter-county action.

Soccer round-up

In soccer, Jose Mourinho is furious that his concerns about the Rostov pitch for their Europa League clash this evening were laughed off while Manchester City were left frustrated by a 0-0 Premier League draw with Stoke last night.

What to watch out for

Golf

Sky Sports 4, 6am-7.30am, 9am-noon: New Delhi Indian Open

Sky Sports 4, 7pm-11pm: Florida Valspar Championship

Soccer

eir Sport 1 from 5.30pm, BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm: (6.00) EL: FK Rostov v Manchester Utd