The Morning Sports Briefing

Rugby

Ian Madigan has signed a three-year deal worth over €1.5 million to join outgoing Connacht head coach Pat Lam at Bristol. The Ireland international outhalf had recently expressed discontent with his current club Bordeaux-Bégles.

Bristol are currently bottom of the English Premiership, and it’s looking increasingly likely that the 27-year-old will spend his first season in the second tier.

Andrew Trimble and Ultan Dillane were yesterday ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations with respective hand and shoulder injuries.

The loss of Trimble means a recall for his Ulster teammate Tommy Bowe, while Rob Kearney is expected to train fully today after picking up a groin injury in the win over France.

Golf

Dustin Johnson secured back-to-back victories on the PGA Tour last night when claiming the WGC-Mexico Championship, as Rory McIlroy failed to fire in the decisive final round.

If things had turned out differently upon his return this weekend, McIlroy was looking at regaining the World number one ranking, but after closing with a 71 for 274 he finished up in tied-seventh.

Soccer

A Harry Kane double led Tottenham to a 3-2 win over Everton last night, keeping the London club in second place in the league. The league’s other in-form striker Romelu Lukaku got one back for the visitors before an exchange of late goals made for an exciting climax.

In his column this morning, Ken Early feels that Arsène Wenger’s decision to drop Alexis Sanchez for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool is not giving off a good impression.

“If Sánchez leaves this summer, it will confirm that at Wenger’s Arsenal, winners are no longer welcome.”

GAA

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny reminded everyone that they’re not dead yet with a convincing win over Cork yesterday evening. Cork were just a point behind after the first half, then fairly wiped off the field in the second. After the game Cody brushed off talk of this being his last year at the helm.

Boxing

Katie Taylor is already readying herself for a return to the US, and her coach Ross Enamait, to prepare for her next fight on March 25th in Manchester Arena. She’s back in the gym today - less than 48 hours after her victory on Saturday night over Italian Monica Gentili in London.

What to watch out for

Monday night football sees West Ham host league leaders Chelsea in a tasty London derby. (Sky Sports 1 from 7pm)

Kicking off at 7.45 Sevilla travel to Alaves looking to close the gap on the top two in La Liga. (Sky Sports 2 from 7.40pm)