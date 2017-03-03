The Morning Sports Briefing

England need to grow up, Payne’s return could impact Ringrose, McIlroy battles food poisoning, hurling changes in the pipeline, Team Ireland ready for Belgrade and what to watch out for

Summerhill’s Brian Flanagan and Nathan Williams of Garbally College during their Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final. Summerhill reached the final with a 10-9 win. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Summerhill’s Brian Flanagan and Nathan Williams of Garbally College during their Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final. Summerhill reached the final with a 10-9 win. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

England need to grow up

First to rugby this morning and Liam Toland writes in his column that it is England’s fault if they weren’t well-versed enough in the laws of the game to counteract Italy’s tactics last weekend.

He writes that England need to “grow up” and that a bit more thought and less complaining could have seen them take advantage of Italy’s refusal to create rucks.

Payne’s return should make Ringrose wary

Meanwhile, Jared Payne’s return to the Ireland squad for the conclusion of the Six Nations could have Garry Ringrose looking over his shoulder.

Joey Carbery has also been named in the squad but the big interest is whether Payne can perform for Ulster in their Pro12 meeting with Treviso and force his way into the team for next Friday’s meeting with Wales.

McIlroy battling more than a rib injury

To golf and Rory McIlroy battled food poisoning in Mexico yesterday evening to fire a round of 68 and sit just one shot off the lead at the World Golf Championship. McIlroy is making his first appearance since January after suffering a rib injury but it was the local cuisine that almost put paid to his comeback. As he said himself, he was “worshipping the porcelain bowl” most of the night before his first round.

Hurling changes next in pipeline

On to GAA and Seán Moran writes that hurling reforms could be next in the pipeline after all of the changes made at last weekend’s Congress.

Hurling Development Committee chairman Paudie O’Neill says changes to the structure of the sport are now inevitable.

10-strong Irish team head for Belgrade

In athletics the European Indoor Championships begin in Belgrade this morning where an Irish team of 10 athletes will be hoping for success. Ian O’Riordan spoke to Ciara Mageean about the task ahead and how she is undeterred by the Kenyan presence.

Torres stable and conscious

Finally to soccer and Atletico Madrid slipped further behind leaders Barcelona last night as they only managed a 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna in a game that was overhsadowed by a head injury to Fernando Torres.

A 1-0 win for Sevilla means that they are now just two points behind Barca.

What to watch out for

ATHLETICS

Belgrade European Indoor Championships

BBC 2, 8.15am-noon, 3pm-7.30pm

Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.45pm, 3.30pm-7.15pm

RTE 2, 6pm-7.25pm

GOLF

South Africa Tshwane Open

Sky Sports 4, 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm

Naucalpan WGC-Mexico Championship

Sky Sports 4, 7pm-midnight

SOCCER

Birmingham City v Leeds Utd

Sky Sports 1 from 7pm

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

RTE 2 from 7.25pm

RUGBY

Connacht v Zebre

TG4 from 7.30pm

Ulster v Treviso

BBC 2 from 7.30pm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.