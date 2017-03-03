The Morning Sports Briefing
England need to grow up, Payne’s return could impact Ringrose, McIlroy battles food poisoning, hurling changes in the pipeline, Team Ireland ready for Belgrade and what to watch out for
Summerhill’s Brian Flanagan and Nathan Williams of Garbally College during their Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final. Summerhill reached the final with a 10-9 win. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
England need to grow up
First to rugby this morning and Liam Toland writes in his column that it is England’s fault if they weren’t well-versed enough in the laws of the game to counteract Italy’s tactics last weekend.
He writes that England need to “grow up” and that a bit more thought and less complaining could have seen them take advantage of Italy’s refusal to create rucks.
Payne’s return should make Ringrose wary
Meanwhile, Jared Payne’s return to the Ireland squad for the conclusion of the Six Nations could have Garry Ringrose looking over his shoulder.
Joey Carbery has also been named in the squad but the big interest is whether Payne can perform for Ulster in their Pro12 meeting with Treviso and force his way into the team for next Friday’s meeting with Wales.
McIlroy battling more than a rib injury
To golf and Rory McIlroy battled food poisoning in Mexico yesterday evening to fire a round of 68 and sit just one shot off the lead at the World Golf Championship. McIlroy is making his first appearance since January after suffering a rib injury but it was the local cuisine that almost put paid to his comeback. As he said himself, he was “worshipping the porcelain bowl” most of the night before his first round.
Hurling changes next in pipeline
On to GAA and Seán Moran writes that hurling reforms could be next in the pipeline after all of the changes made at last weekend’s Congress.
Hurling Development Committee chairman Paudie O’Neill says changes to the structure of the sport are now inevitable.
10-strong Irish team head for Belgrade
In athletics the European Indoor Championships begin in Belgrade this morning where an Irish team of 10 athletes will be hoping for success. Ian O’Riordan spoke to Ciara Mageean about the task ahead and how she is undeterred by the Kenyan presence.
Torres stable and conscious
Finally to soccer and Atletico Madrid slipped further behind leaders Barcelona last night as they only managed a 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna in a game that was overhsadowed by a head injury to Fernando Torres.
A 1-0 win for Sevilla means that they are now just two points behind Barca.
What to watch out for
ATHLETICS
Belgrade European Indoor Championships
BBC 2, 8.15am-noon, 3pm-7.30pm
Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.45pm, 3.30pm-7.15pm
RTE 2, 6pm-7.25pm
GOLF
South Africa Tshwane Open
Sky Sports 4, 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm
Naucalpan WGC-Mexico Championship
Sky Sports 4, 7pm-midnight
SOCCER
Birmingham City v Leeds Utd
Sky Sports 1 from 7pm
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians
RTE 2 from 7.25pm
RUGBY
Connacht v Zebre
TG4 from 7.30pm
Ulster v Treviso
BBC 2 from 7.30pm