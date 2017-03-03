The Morning Sports Briefing

England need to grow up

First to rugby this morning and Liam Toland writes in his column that it is England’s fault if they weren’t well-versed enough in the laws of the game to counteract Italy’s tactics last weekend.

He writes that England need to “grow up” and that a bit more thought and less complaining could have seen them take advantage of Italy’s refusal to create rucks.

Payne’s return should make Ringrose wary

Meanwhile, Jared Payne’s return to the Ireland squad for the conclusion of the Six Nations could have Garry Ringrose looking over his shoulder.

Joey Carbery has also been named in the squad but the big interest is whether Payne can perform for Ulster in their Pro12 meeting with Treviso and force his way into the team for next Friday’s meeting with Wales.

McIlroy battling more than a rib injury

To golf and Rory McIlroy battled food poisoning in Mexico yesterday evening to fire a round of 68 and sit just one shot off the lead at the World Golf Championship. McIlroy is making his first appearance since January after suffering a rib injury but it was the local cuisine that almost put paid to his comeback. As he said himself, he was “worshipping the porcelain bowl” most of the night before his first round.

Hurling changes next in pipeline

On to GAA and Seán Moran writes that hurling reforms could be next in the pipeline after all of the changes made at last weekend’s Congress.

Hurling Development Committee chairman Paudie O’Neill says changes to the structure of the sport are now inevitable.

10-strong Irish team head for Belgrade

In athletics the European Indoor Championships begin in Belgrade this morning where an Irish team of 10 athletes will be hoping for success. Ian O’Riordan spoke to Ciara Mageean about the task ahead and how she is undeterred by the Kenyan presence.

Torres stable and conscious

Finally to soccer and Atletico Madrid slipped further behind leaders Barcelona last night as they only managed a 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna in a game that was overhsadowed by a head injury to Fernando Torres.

A 1-0 win for Sevilla means that they are now just two points behind Barca.

What to watch out for

ATHLETICS

Belgrade European Indoor Championships

BBC 2, 8.15am-noon, 3pm-7.30pm

Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.45pm, 3.30pm-7.15pm

RTE 2, 6pm-7.25pm

GOLF

South Africa Tshwane Open

Sky Sports 4, 8.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm

Naucalpan WGC-Mexico Championship

Sky Sports 4, 7pm-midnight

SOCCER

Birmingham City v Leeds Utd

Sky Sports 1 from 7pm

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

RTE 2 from 7.25pm

RUGBY

Connacht v Zebre

TG4 from 7.30pm

Ulster v Treviso

BBC 2 from 7.30pm