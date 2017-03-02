The Morning Sports Briefing

Rory’s return

Rory McIlroy makes his return to action today in the WGC-Mexico Championship following a seven-week lay-off with a rib injury.

The four-time Major winner, the sole Irish representative in the field, is due to tee off at 5.36 Irish time and will play alongside new world number one Dustin Johnson and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

City beat Huddersfield in FA Cup replay

Meanwhile Manchester City are through to the last eight of the FA Cup, where they will play Middlesbrough at the Riverside, after they beat Huddersfield Town 5-1 in last night’s fifth round replay at the Etihad.

Town, currently third place in the Championship, took an early lead though Harry Bunn but were soon swept away by goals from Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta, Kelechi Iheanacho and a Serigio Aguero brace.

Elsewhere Gareth Bale was sent off as Real Madrid needed two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals to salvage a 3-3 draw at Las Palmas, while shortly after his side beat Sporting Gijon 6-1 Barcelona boss Luis Enrique announced he will leave the Nou Camp in the summer.

Sonia O’Sullivan

In her column today Sonia O’Sullivan reflects on the challenges faced by young athletes as they try to forge their careers, she writes: “For the young athlete, sometimes the expectations can be elevated to a higher level than they’re ready for, and they can be left disappointed, but as long as they’re progressing at a steady pace, this should be encouraged.”

Rugby statistics

In today’s rugby statistics column John O’Sullivan compares the set pieces of Ireland and Wales and suggests a key way to unsettle Rob Howley’s side in next week’s Six Nations clash will be to disrupt their lineout.

Cody remains bullish about Cats

And Brian Cody has remained bullish ahead of Kilkenny’s clash with Cork at the weekend despite his side’s sluggish start to the league campaign, he said: “I wouldn’t say we are in a difficult place, we’re in a difficult league. It is a competitive league. That is what it is, the league.”