The Morning Sports Briefing

Gordon D’Arcy

In his column today Gordon D’Arcy reflects on Ireland’s ultimately comfortable 19-9 win over France last weekend and the professional, coherent display they delivered at the Aviva Stadium.

He writes: “This game was primarily about keeping championship aspirations alive. The coach delivered.

“Joe Schmidt identified where gaps would appear in the French defence. A few more tries were denied by a combination of inaccuracy and the conditions conspiring to stop Ireland delivering, in full, the intended plan.”

A wounded Wales lie in wait for Ireland on Saturday week but D’Arcy believes Schmidt’s charges are in a good place ahead of their trip to the Millennium Stadium: “It only gets tougher for [JOHNNY]Sexton and everyone else in these last two rounds.

“But the control, the calmness to do the right thing, when needed most, is what makes Ireland such a difficult beast to tame.”

Newcastle strike major blow

Newcastle United struck a major blow in the Championship promotion race last night as they scored twice in the last nine minutes to beat Brigton & Hove Albion 2-1 and leapfrog Chris Hughton’s side into top spot.

McIlroy defends Trump round

Elsewhere ahead of his return to action in the WGC-Mexico Championship this week Rory McIlroy has again defended his decision to play golf with American president Donald Trump, and admitted his surprise at the “blowback” he has received subsequently.

He said: “I’m sorry if I pissed people off but I felt I was in a position where I couldn’t really do anything but say ‘yes’. Respect the office even if you don’t respect the guy that’s in it, go play and go from there. I actually enjoyed myself, I had a good time.”

Elliott prepared for raid

And Gordon Elliott is preparing to take his biggest raiding party to date to next month’s Cheltenham Festival with up to 30 runners - including the exciting Death Duty, a current 9/4 favourite for the Albert Bartlett.