The Morning Sports Briefing

Italy help to leave title door ajar for Ireland, a winning mindset prevails, Zlatan leaving his mark in England, GAA on collision course with players, Fowler sets down a marker and what to watch out for

Michaela Morkin of Offaly with Ailish O’Reilly of Galway during the camogie division one clash at Birr Park. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Gutsy Italy leave the title door ajar for Ireland

First to rugby this morning and the gutsy performance shown by Conor O’Shea’s Italy side against England yesterday has left Ireland with a real chance of claiming the Six Nations title.

Ireland go into their first Friday night fixture against Wales with the healthiest points’ difference of +58, compared to England’s +29. Gerry Thornley looks at all of the permutations.

Ireland look like a team with a winning mindset

In his column this morning Liam Toland writes that Ireland looked like a team with a winning mindset as he also heaps praise on Conor Murray.

However, there is still one question: with 64 per cent possession and 68.5 per cent time in the French half, is one try a sufficient return?

Zlatan already leaving his mark on the English game

On to football and Manchester United won their first major trophy under Jose Mourinho yesterday thanks to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace and a cool finish from Jesse Lingard to beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley.

In his column this morning Ken Early writes that Ibrahimovic has already left an indelible mark on the English game, proving that he really can do it anywhere in the world.

GAA on a collision course with players

In GAA Malachy Clerkin writes that the organisation is on a collision course with players, only accelerated by the passing of the Super 8s motion at Congress on Saturday.

Carrying on with major structural change against the wishes of both the CPA and GPA may feel like the right thing to do – it may even prove itself to be the best for all concerned in the long run. But it looks terrible, he writes.

Dublin and Donegal maintain unbeaten records

Meanwhile, a draw in Ballybofey meant Dublin and Donegal maintained their unbeaten records in the league yesterday, while Monaghan made another fruitful raid to the Kingdom by defeating Kerry.

Fowler sets down a marker as season hots up

Finally to golf and Rickie Fowler cruised to a four-shot win at the Honda Classic last night to become the latest big name to lay down a marker of intent. Rory McIlroy will be hoping to join that list when he makes his return from injury at the WGC-Mexico Championship this week.

What to watch out for

Soccer

Sky Sports 1 from 7pm: (8.00) EPL: Leicester City v Liverpool

