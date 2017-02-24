The Morning Sports Briefing

Dilly-ding, dilly-gone. Leicester City last night sacked manager Claudio Ranieri, only nine months after taking a team of 5,000-1 outsiders to the Premier League title.

Ranieri’s dismissal comes barely two weeks after Leicester offered him their “unwavering support”, but with the team currently just a point outside of the relegation places the Italian has ran out of time to turn things back around.

Tottenham crashed out of the Europa League last night after an action-packed 2-2 draw with Gent. Spurs were left to reflect on Dele Alli’s red card, and Harry Kane’s own goal, on a night of regrets at Wembley.

Joe Schmidt yesterday announced his Irish XV to face France at the Aviva on Saturday, with Johnny Sexton returning to the team for his first inclusion in this year’s tournament. The other changes to the team see Jack McGrath and Rory Best back in the frontrow.

In his column this morning Liam Toland explains how exploiting turnover ball will be a key tactic for Ireland.

“Ireland need a simple plan to win turnovers and expose the French fatties when those precious steals arrive (10 against England; eight against Scotland but more from frees, penalty and set piece loss).”

By Friday night the identity of the 38th GAA president will be known. The field for the election is the largest in 27 years with five candidates taking the tape - Galway’s Frank Burke and Dublin’s John Horan thought to be leading contenders.

Meanwhile the Airtricity League also returns tonight, and Ruaidhrí Croke has a team-by-team guide assessing the 12 top flight sides ahead of the big kick-off.

What to watch out for

League of Ireland champions Dundalk start of their title defence at Shamrock Rovers tonight. Kick-off at 8pm (eir Sport 1 from 7.15pm).

Munster host Scarlets in the Pro12, that’s underway at 7.35pm. (TG4 from 7.20pm). While the Irish Under-20s face France five minutes later (RTE 2 from 8pm).