The Morning Sports Briefing

Champions League

Manchester City beat Monaco 5-3 in a dramatic Champions League last-16 first-leg tie last night, coming from behind three times to snatch a decisive home win.

Pep Guardiola’s team had been on their knees when Radamel Falcao’s second goal of the night had left them 3-2 down just after the hour. Falcao had also failed to convert a penalty four minutes into the second half but three goals - Sergio Agüero’s second of the night, and one from John Stones and Leroy Sané - in a 12-minute blitz sealed it for City.

In the night’s other tie, Fernando Torres struck an 87th minute goal to give Atletico Madrid a very healthy 4-2 lead over Bayer Leverkusen, with the second leg in Spain to come.

Six Nations

In his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy explains why we should expect something new from Ireland and Joe Schmidt this weekend against France, to ignite their Six Nations campaign.

Central to this is Conor Murray, who “has yet to repeat the complete performance we saw in Chicago.

“He is so important to everything Ireland seek to do that maybe he can use this game to refocus on what he loves, attacking with the ball in hand.”

It was confirmed yesterday that Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney both trained fully on Tuesday and will be fit to play against France this Saturday – and ditto Rory Best, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Andrew Trimble.

Ireland’s kicking coach Richie Murphy however says Sexton’s inclusion in the starting line-up ahead of Paddy Jackson is still a matter for selection.

GAA

Seán Moran believes that Congress’ proposals for a reshaped GAA season are a risk worth taking.

“The question for delegates this weekend is the same as when the hurling championship was weaned off sudden-death 21 years ago and when the football qualifiers were accepted in 2000: is this worth trying?

“It’s hard to see why not.”

Racing

Meanwhile the Irish Derby will be run at the Curragh in 2018 despite some calls for the country’s premier classic to be moved elsewhere during the €65 million redevelopment taking place at Irish racing’s HQ.

What to watch out for

In Champions League action tonight struggling Leicester City travel to Sevilla, that’s underway at 7.45pm (RTE 2). Kicking off at the same time, Porto host Juventus (BT Sport 3).

While in Europa League action tonight, Manchester United travel to France with a 3-0 advantage after their first-leg round of 32 clash with St-Etienne. Looking to finish off the job in style.

