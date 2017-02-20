The Morning Sports Briefing

Manchester United to face Chelsea in last eight, Ken Early on Luis Enrique, Tipp continue fine start and a fresh France await Ireland

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s sent Manchester United through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a late winner at Blackburn. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s sent Manchester United through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a late winner at Blackburn. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

 

Man United to face Chelsea in FA Cup

Manchester United will play Chelsea in the pick of the FA Cup quarter-final ties after they came from a goal behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at a sodden Ewood Park yesterday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was Jose Mourinho’s match-winner once again as his side continue to fight on four fronts this season. Earlier Spurs beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage while tonight Arsenal play Sutton United - with the winners facing non-league Lincoln City in the last eight.

Ken Early on Luis Enrique

In his column today Ken Early reflects on how Luis Enrique’s strengths have become his weaknesses as a manager - something highlighted during by 4-0 humbling at the hands of PSG last week.

Tipp continue fine start

Defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary continued their fine start to the season yesterday as they comfortably saw off Waterford 1-18 to 0-15 in Walsh Park. Meanwhile Brian Cody was left to admit his Kilkenny side were comprehensively out-hurled by Clare, going down 2-19 to 0-12 in Ennis.

And in Division 1B Wexford struck a huge blow in the race for promotion, Davy Fitzgerald’s side beating Galway 1-21 to 3-13 in Salthill.

Johnson world number one

Elsewhere Dustin Johnson is the world’s new number one after won the Genesis Open by five strokes to leapfrog Jason Day at the top of the rankings. Padraig Harrington finished tied for 39th in California, with Graeme McDowell 67th.

Fresh France await

Joe Schmidt announced his 34-man provisional squad for Saturday’s crunch Six Nations clash with France yesterday evening, with Johnny Sexton still in the mix for selection at the Aviva Stadium.

And today Gerry Thornley writes Irelancd will be up up against a fresh France side after all 24 members of their squad were rested for the weekend’s Top 14 fixtures - a first in the modern era.

Navan three-timer for Elliott

Meanwhile Gordon Elliott saddled a three-timer at Navan yesterday but is unlikely to see antepost favourite Don Poli line-up in the Aintree Grand National, with owner Michael O’Leary engaged in a war of words with handicapper Phil Smith.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.