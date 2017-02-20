The Morning Sports Briefing

Man United to face Chelsea in FA Cup

Manchester United will play Chelsea in the pick of the FA Cup quarter-final ties after they came from a goal behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at a sodden Ewood Park yesterday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was Jose Mourinho’s match-winner once again as his side continue to fight on four fronts this season. Earlier Spurs beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage while tonight Arsenal play Sutton United - with the winners facing non-league Lincoln City in the last eight.

Ken Early on Luis Enrique

In his column today Ken Early reflects on how Luis Enrique’s strengths have become his weaknesses as a manager - something highlighted during by 4-0 humbling at the hands of PSG last week.

Tipp continue fine start

Defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary continued their fine start to the season yesterday as they comfortably saw off Waterford 1-18 to 0-15 in Walsh Park. Meanwhile Brian Cody was left to admit his Kilkenny side were comprehensively out-hurled by Clare, going down 2-19 to 0-12 in Ennis.

And in Division 1B Wexford struck a huge blow in the race for promotion, Davy Fitzgerald’s side beating Galway 1-21 to 3-13 in Salthill.

Johnson world number one

Elsewhere Dustin Johnson is the world’s new number one after won the Genesis Open by five strokes to leapfrog Jason Day at the top of the rankings. Padraig Harrington finished tied for 39th in California, with Graeme McDowell 67th.

Fresh France await

Joe Schmidt announced his 34-man provisional squad for Saturday’s crunch Six Nations clash with France yesterday evening, with Johnny Sexton still in the mix for selection at the Aviva Stadium.

And today Gerry Thornley writes Irelancd will be up up against a fresh France side after all 24 members of their squad were rested for the weekend’s Top 14 fixtures - a first in the modern era.

Navan three-timer for Elliott

Meanwhile Gordon Elliott saddled a three-timer at Navan yesterday but is unlikely to see antepost favourite Don Poli line-up in the Aintree Grand National, with owner Michael O’Leary engaged in a war of words with handicapper Phil Smith.