The Morning Sports Briefing

Italy cut adrift in brutal Six Nations, City beat Bournemouth to go second, Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium closed and Noel Connors on Waterford’s Kilkenny win

Harry Arter and Kevin de Bruyne during Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth. Photograph: EPA/Gerry Penny

Harry Arter and Kevin de Bruyne during Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth. Photograph: EPA/Gerry Penny

 

Gerry Thornley: Italy cut adrift

In his column today Gerry Thornley has reflected on the opening two weeks of a Six Nations Championship he believes is going to be, “more brutally physical and exacting than any of its predecessors.”

And he believes this year’s tournament has shown competition is fiercer than ever between Ireland, England, Wales, France and Scotland - but poor old Italy are further away from the pack than ever before.

He writes: “Indeed, the advent of the bouns-point system looks set to work against them, with all opponents now eyeing up a four-try bonus point against them.

“Eddie Jones, in his own inimitably disrespectful way disrespectful way, has exclaimed: ‘We want to take them to the cleaners.’”

Gibbes to take over at Ulster

On the domestic front Jono Gibbes was announced as the new head coach of Ulster yesterday, with the former All Black and Leinser forwards coach taking over for the 2017/18 season.

City up to second

Manchester City are up to second in the Premier League table after they won 2-0 at Bournemouth last night thanks to Raheem Sterling and a Tyrone Mings own goal.

The Champions League returns tonight, with Paris Saint-Germain welcoming Barcelona to the Parc des Princes and Benfica facing Borussia Dortmund.

Harold’s Cross closure

Elsewhere Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium was closed with immediate effect yesterday, with the Irish Greyhound Board currently saddled with debts of EUR20 million. The racing programme at Shelbourne Park will be expanded to four days a week as a result.

Connors on Cats win

Waterford laid a marker in the league on Sunday as they beat Kilkenny, but the brilliant Noel Connors believes the mentality his side showed was of greater significance than a first win at Nowlan Park in 13 years.

He said: “To come away with a win was great but the performance was more important than the result.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.