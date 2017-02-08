The Morning Sports Briefing

D’Arcy says not to throw the baby out with the bathwater

It’s rugby first this morning and Gordon D’Arcy writes in his column that defensive errors cost Ireland in Murrayfield on Saturday but they can be fixed.

However, he feels that France will pose a serious test when they come to Dublin after looking more like their old selves in Twickenham at the weekend.

“The French are moving in one direction and victory over a major rugby nation is coming,” he says.

Farrell believes Ireland can emulate Wales

At Carton House Ireland assistant Andy Farrell has spoken of his confidence that Ireland can bounce back and emulate Wales by climbing the mountain in Rome.

Two Patriots players say no to Trump

Devin McCourty has become the second New England Patriots player to confirm he will not accept an invitation to the White House from Donald Trump.

Tight end Martellus Bennett said on Sunday he would decline the president’s customary invitation for the Super Bowl winners, and McCourty followed suit by saying: “I can’t imagine a way I go there.”

Is Claudio Ranieri under pressure?

On to soccer and Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri yesterday received the (sometimes dreaded) vote of confidence.

The Italian’s side take on Derby County in their FA Cup fourth round replay tonight in what some are already billing a make-or-break match for the 65-year-old who led the 5000-1 outsiders to the Premier League title last year.

Nine-man Barca edge into final

Meanwhile Barcelona edged out Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou last night to reach the Copa del Rey final despite having two men sent off. Luis Suarez’s first half goal was enough to see the Catalonians through 3-2 on aggregate.

Bell rings in new era for women’s team

On the domestic front, Colin Bell has been announced as the new head coach of the Ireland women’s national team.

The GAA’s equality problem is getting worse

In GAA, Seán Moran writes in his column this morning that the sport’s equality problem is only getting worse.

Yes, the GAA created a monster in Dublin, but did they have any other choice?

Time for Tipp to kick on

Meanwhile Séamus Callanan says it is time for Tipperary to draw a line under last year’s All-Ireland win and start all over again with Dublin first up in the league.

“It’s nice to get a run-out in Croke Park so early in the year, so soon after last September. And it’s something we’re really looking forward to,” he says.

What to watch out for

Soccer

BBC 1 from 7.30pm: (7.45) Cup: Leicester City v Derby County.