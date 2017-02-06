The Morning Sports Briefing

Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are the Super Bowl champions once again after a dramatic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the early hours of this morning.

Trailing at one stage by 25 points the Tom Brady-inspired Patriots scored 31 points without reply to win their fifth title 28-3.

GAA

Dublin began the 2017 season as they ended last year’s - Jim Gavin’s team taking the reins again after handing the pre-season duties to their O’Byrne Cup winning development squad - with a win over Cavan at Breffni Park.

Gavin’s team were matched for the early stages, but with Niall Scully and the returning Jack McCaffrey impressing they soon built a lead and saw out a 0-18 to 0-11 win.

Elsewhere in Division One of the National Football League on Sunday there were wins for Tyrone over Roscommon, Kerry held off a late Donegal comeback, in Division Two Cork and Galway had to share the spoils, as did Derry and Clare, while Kildare were too strong for Meath.

Soccer

In Premier League action yesterday both Manchester clubs secured important wins - with City beating Swansea 2-1 courtesy of two goals from new signing Gabriel Jesus, the last of which arriving in injury time. While United eased to a 3-0 win over champions Leicester who once more were an underwhelming shadow of last year’s team.

In his column this morning Ken Early says Arsène Wenger’s troubles at the Emirates are reminiscent of Brexit.

“Arsenal is ruled by an out-of-touch establishment elite that complacently believes the club has never had it so good. The ruling class is too busy feasting at the trough to notice that the “real people” are righteously angry and yearn to “get their Arsenal back”.

Rugby

Following Ireland’s Six Nations opening day defeat to Scotland on Saturday Gerry Thornley writes that the team’s late arrival to the ground had less of an impact than their complacency did.

“Maybe, just maybe, Ireland actually didn’t have that element of fear that they took into battles against the Springboks, All Blacks and Wallabies.”

Golf

Hideki Matsuyama last night successfully defended his Waste Management Phoenix Open title by birdieing the fourth extra hole to beat Webb Simpson in a play-off.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished up the competition with a final round 71 which left him 10 under par overall - seven off the leaders - and in a tie for 16th.