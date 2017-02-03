The Morning Sports Briefing

Joe Schmidt yesterday named his Ireland fifteen to face Scotland in Saturday’s Six Nations opener, and one of the most striking features of the team is how liberally dispersed it is with dynamic runners.

CJ Stander, Seán O’Brien and Iain Henderson all start in the pack, with the likes of Cian Healy, Ultan Dillane and Josh van der Flier ready to spring from the replacements.

“It wouldn’t have been something that we’ve intentionally gone for,” explained Schmidt however. Injuries to Donnacha Ryan and Peter O’Mahony in particular made selections up front a lot more straightforward. “If Pete was available, it maybe might have made things a little bit more of a conundrum for us.”

Liam Toland’s column this morning is dedicated to the late Dr Arthur Tanner - and how the wise professor shaped so many players from Old Wesley, Leinster, Ireland and beyond on their rugby journey.

“No other ‘medico’ I know is owed such a huge debt of gratitude not because he managed our injuries but because of the many times Arthur became that crucial stepping stone to hundreds of rugby players in Ireland.”

Former Dublin footballer Rory O’Carroll seemingly has no plans to return from his lengthy sojourn in New Zealand. According to Ray Cosgrove, the full-back’s club mate at Kilmacud Crokes, O’Carroll will not return to Ireland until at least after the summer.

Dreadful weather conditions last night plagued the second round of fixtures in the Fitzgibbon Cup as UCC won the big clash of the day against hosts UCD in Belfield.

Mark O’Brien’s goal 17 minutes from time hauled UCC level and they went on to close the game out, ensuring their return to the business end of the competition for the first time since 2014.

Katie Taylor has been added to the undercard of the heavyweight clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 in London on Saturday March 4th. An opponent has still to be finalised by promoters Matchroom.

What to watch out for

Follow the second round action this morning from the Emirates GC Dubai Desert Classic - where Tiger Woods has it all to do to make the cut.

Sky Sports 4, 7.30am-1.30pm

The rescheduled Pro12 encounter between Edinburgh and Munster takes place this evening, kick-off is 7.35pm.

Sky Sports 2 from 7.30pm

The Irish Women’s team start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland, before the Under 20s do likewise (8.30pm).

RTE 2 from 6.30pm