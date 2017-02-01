The Morning Sports Briefing

Chelsea go nine clear

It was a busy night of Premier League action last night and one that Chelsea will come away from feeling pleased, despite Diego Costa missing a late penalty to win at Anfield.

Their 1-1 draw with Liverpool means that they are now nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham after Mauricio Pochettino’s side could only manage a 0-0 draw with Sunderland, and the same distance ahead of Arsenal after their 2-1 loss to Watford.

With 15 games still to go the title race looks all but done and dusted. Tonight Manchester United take on Hull at Old Trafford, Manchester City travel to West Ham and Stoke welcome Everton.

Brady and Hogan on the move

Yesterday was also ‘Transfer Deadline Day’ (thank god that’s over) and it proved to be a successful one for both Robbie Brady and Scott Hogan who completed moves that they had long been linked with. Brady made the switch to Burnley for a club record fee of €15 million while Hogan left Brentford to join Aston Villa.

D’Arcy analyses Scotland

On to rugby and Gordon D’Arcy this morning analyses the threat that will be posed by Scotland on Saturday - particularly Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

D’Arcy writes that the duo take Vern Cotter’s side to another level but, if they can be nullified, Ireland should win comfortable.

Overlooking Madigan sends out a clear message

Meanwhile, Gerry Thornley writes that the decision to overlook Ian Madigan for a call-up, after Johnny Sexton was ruled out of Saturday’s match, sends out a clear message that the IRFU will only resort to using overseas players if there is no other option.

Furlong keeping the foot down

Tadhg Furlong was also speaking at Carton House yesterday about still coming to terms with life in the fast lane of international rugby.

He’s even traded in his Renault for a Jaguar.

Early season tactics can set Dublin up for three-in-a-row

To GAA and Seán Moran is writing about Dublin in his column this morning and how Jim Gavin is spoilt for choice. That is because his use of younger players in pre-season has given them the taste for success which will see them kick on, while also helping to rest the senior members of the panel.

What to watch out for

Soccer

BT Sport 1 from 7pm: (7.45) EPL: West Ham Utd v Manchester City

BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm: (7.45) SPL: Hearts v Rangers

Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm: (7.45) C: Newcastle Utd v QPR