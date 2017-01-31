The Morning Sports Briefing

Make-or-break for Klopp and Liverpool

First to football this morning and it’s a big night in the Premier League as Liverpool take on Chelsea in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield - one of seven top flight games taking place.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to halt their sudden slide which has seen them knocked out of both the League Cup and the FA Cup within four days. The German is coming under increased pressure and a loss tonight would end their title chances and could see them drop out of the top four if Manchester City beat West Ham tomorrow.

Dream draw for Sutton

In the FA Cup fifth round draw last night, non-league side Sutton got what they wanted in a clash against Arsenal at their home ground, Gander Green Lane.

Meanwhile Manchester United will travel to face Blackburn, Manchester City will face Huddersfield and Chelsea will take on Wolves. The full draw can be found here.

Coleman concentrating on a big run

Meanwhile, Darron Gibson completed his move from Everton to Sunderland yesterday as Seamus Coleman spoke about concentrating on a key run of games coming up for the Toffees, beginning with a trip to Stoke tomorrow.

Ireland need a rub of the Six Nations green

On to rugby and Gerry Thornley uses his column this morning to look ahead to the Six Nations, saying that a settled side and a rub of the green on the injury front is key to Ireland’s chances of getting their hands on the trophy.

Kearney feels the heat but knows the score

Meanwhile Rob Kearney was speaking yesterday of feeling the heat of the spotlight coming into this year’s campaign as he looks to cement a place after a litany of injuries over the last few years.

Fitzsimons proves there is hope

In GAA Michael Fitzsimons spoke yesterday of how grateful he feels for getting his chance in a Dublin senior set-up which looks almost impenetrable given the depths of talent at Jim Gavin’s disposal.

Lowry and McDowell both looking for climb up the rankings

In golf it’s the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week where Shane Lowry will look to shake off his rustiness in front of the always vocal Arizona crowd. Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell is hoping for a big finish at the Dubai Desert Classic to increase his chances of a US Masters invite.

What to watch out for

Soccer

BT Sport 1 from 7pm: (8.00) EPL: Liverpool v Chelsea

Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm: (7.45) C: Brentford v Aston Villa

BBC 1, 11.10pm-0.30am: Highlights Match of the Day

Finally, make sure to look out for Mary Hannigan’s TV column tonight (online from about 10.30) where the BT Sport panel – including Robbie Savage – come under scrutiny.