The Morning Sports Briefing

United hang on for final spot despite Hull defeat, Liam Toland on Ireland’s most improved back and the GAA say they will engage with CPA

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho now has a League Cup final to prepare for. Photograph: PA

Manchester United hung on to edge past Hull City for a place in the League Cup final, after a 2-1 semi-final second leg defeat last night at the KCom Stadium. Jose Mourinho’s team nevertheless progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

Record signing Paul Pogba’s second half goal proved crucial on a night when United struggled to find any sort of fluidity in attack, and were rather fortunate to only concede two goals.

Meanwhile last night, Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in almost 18 months. The former world number one lost steam on the back nine and finished with a four-over 76 in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Justin Rose sets the early pace in Torrey Pines, as Shane Lowry leads the Irish charge after finishing his first round on one under.

Liam Toland is this morning explaining how Munster’s tactical smarts are leading them to glory this season. He believes that Andrew Conway is Ireland’s most improved back and is morphing into another Joe Schmidt clone.

“He is morphing into yet another Joe Schmidt clone who shows supreme workrate and is strong in the air, but his comfort around defence as he reads onrushing attacks and ably trades space for time is really impressive.”

The GAA has said it is looking forward to engaging with the Club Players Association as part of ongoing efforts to address the fixtures’ crisis within Gaelic games. Eamonn O’Sullivan, who chairs Croke Park’s central fixtures planning committee, says that for his part said he would welcome talks with the new body.

Mario Rosenstock also has an interesting feature piece in this morning’s Irish Times - explaining how a Federer-Nadal Australian Open final could be ‘Nureyev and Fonteyn dancing for last time’.

“We are wondering do we ever see real truth. Well, real truth is Roger Federer. When people see something as beautiful as Roger Federer playing tennis, it is a window, in my view, to the truth or one of the ways we understand truth.”

