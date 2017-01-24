The Morning Sports Briefing

Analysing Schmidt’s selection

First to rugby this morning and Gerry Thornley analyses Joe Schmidt’s initial 40-man Six Nations squad with the view that the absence of any back-up outhalf, bar Paddy Jackson, is a strong indication that Johnny Sexton will be fit to take the number 10 jersey.

Schmidt will narrow his selection down to a matchday 23 next Tuesday before Ireland’s opening game away to Scotland.

Tight margins until the tighest of finales

In provincial coverage the dust has finally settled on the Champions Cup pool stages and it certainly looks a lot rosier than it did for the Irish sides last year.

Munster should be the most satisfied. They were the prime beneficiaries of Leinster’s draw in Castres by earning a second-placed and with it not only a home quarter-final, but a semi-final in the Aviva should they and Saracens progress.

Regrets, Connacht will have a few

From Toulouse Gerry Thornley reports on the regrets Connacht will have after they failed to take the chance of setting up an All-Ireland quarter-final with Munster at Thomond Park.

McIlroy out until end of February

In golf Rory McIlroy last night announced his withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic which starts this Thursday as he continues to recover from a stress fracture to his ribs.

The world number two will now make a likely return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour at the end of February.

Cooper still backing the black card

On to GAA and Dublin’s Jonny Cooper is still a fan of the black card – saying it has helped to clean up the game – despite it ending his All-Ireland football final after just 19 minutes last September.

“The particular place of the pitch that it happened to me probably wasn’t that dangerous, but that’s not the rule. The rule is if you trip someone,” he said.

Tributes paid to O’Connor as Cooper and Donaghy stay on

Meanwhile, Jack O’Connor was among those to pay tribute to Aidan O’Mahony after his retirement yesterday, while Donnchadh Walsh welcomed the committment to Kerry of one more year from Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy.

Soccer round-up

On to soccer and Jurgen Klopp has held a “long” clear-the-air meeting with his Liverpool players after their loss to Swansea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger may be facing a stadium ban for his push on fourth official Anthony Taylor while Hull City are hopeful Ryan Mason can make a full recovery and be back for next season after his head injury against Chelsea on Sunday.

Williams rolls back the years

Finally, in tennis Venus Williams posted another triumph for the old guard at the Australian Open by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her 21st grand slam semi-final.

In the men’s draw Stan Wawrinka beat Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in straight sets to reach the last four.

What to watch out for

Tennis

Eurosport, midnight-3.30pm: Quarter-finals Australian Open.