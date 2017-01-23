The Morning Sports Briefing

Munster to face Connacht’s conquerors, Hull City midfielder in stable condition, and Dublin hopefuls into O’Byrne Cup final

Toulouse’s Samoan lock Iosefa Tekori scores a try during against Connacht at the Ernest Wallon Stadium. Photograph: Getty Images

Toulouse’s Samoan lock Iosefa Tekori scores a try during against Connacht at the Ernest Wallon Stadium. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Rugby

Munster will face Connacht’s conquerors Toulouse in the last eight of the Champions Cup, after the French club’s 19-10 win on Sunday.

Pat Lam’s team came within a drop goal or a penalty of qualifying instead of the French four-time winners for that Thomond Park rendezvous.

As expected, Wasps’ 41-27 win over Zebre sealed top spot in Pool 2 and earned them an away quarter-final against Leinster at the Aviva.

Premier League

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a fractured skull in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The returning Diego Costa quietened speculation regarding a transfer to China, with the crucial first goal of the game. Earlier Alexis Sanchez converted a 98th minute penalty to edge Arsenal past Burnley at the Emirates.

In his column this morning Ken Early heralds the daring approach of Pep Guardiola during City’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

“The impression of crisis surrounding City may be exaggerated, but the pressure on Guardiola is real, which makes his daring approach to the match against Spurs on Saturday evening all the more laudable.”

GAA

Dublin highlighted the huge quality gap within Leinster football, as their squad hopefuls saw off Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final at Newbridge.

They will face Louth in the final, after the Wee County beat 14-man Meath in the other semi-final.

Elsewhere, Andy Moran came off the bench for Mayo to score two injury time goals to edge Roscommon, and Kerry won the McGrath Cup against Limerick AET. In the Munster hurling league Clare had too much for a depleted Waterford, but after the game their management said they may not fulfil their next scheduled fixture in the competition (v Cork on Wednesday night).

“We cannot ask some players to play five games in 10 days; Fitzgibbon is on Tuesday and we have 13 Fitzgibbon players,” explained Donal Moloney.

Roundup

Meanwhile Ronnie O’Sullivan created history as he sealed a record seventh Dafabet Masters title after coming back to defeat Joe Perry in a 10-7 triumph at Alexandra Palace.

New England Patriots beat Steelers to set up a Super Bowl showdown in Houston against the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons, after they beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21.

Serena Williams battled a misbehaving serve and scorching heat but stayed cool under pressure in a 7-5 6-4 win over Czech Barbora Strycova to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday morning.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.