The Morning Sports Briefing

D’Arcy says Murray’s targeting is a compliment

First to rugby this morning and Gordon D’Arcy’s column. In it the former Leinster and Ireland man looks at the injury suffered by Conor Murray in Munster’s win over Glasgow on Saturday and believes that he was deliberately targeted - but that there is no greater compliment for a player.

“This is not going to cease. Conor will go away and look at these incidents and refine his technique, ever so slightly, to ensure those diving at his standing leg do not injure him or disrupt his mindset,” he writes.

What’s needed to progress in Champions Cup?

Meanwhile, Gerry Thornley looks at the Champions Cup permutations and what must happen for the Irish sides to get through and get home quarter-finals. It’s understandably complicated so let him simplify it down for you.

Triggs to face disciplinary committee

Later today Leinster’s Hayden Triggs will face a disciplinary committee after he was cited for making contact with the eye of Nic White during the win over Montpellier on Friday.

New GPA chief faces early challenges

In GAA, Dermot Earley was yesterday appointed as the new chief executive of the GPA. In his column, Seán Moran looks at the issues facing the new man at the top and how the association has had to focus on curing pressures on players, rather than preventing them at source.

McManamon using psychology to help his GAA

Meanwhile, Ian O’Riordan spoke to Kevin McManamon about his move into the business of sports psychology and how it has helped him in his GAA career with Dublin.

Soccer round-up

In soccer news, Diego Costa yesterday returned to Chelsea training but still wants a summer move to the mega-bucks land of the Chinese Super League.

Meanwhile, West Ham have warned Dimitri Payet that there is no financial pressure on them to sell him to Marseille, despite the 29-year-old being desperate to move back to the south of France.

Last night Burnley maintained their good home form to knock Sunderland out of the FA Cup in a replay while there were a few shocks with non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln City advancing past AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town respectively.

Finally, Spurs have suffered a setback with the news that Jan Vertonghen has been sidelined for up to two months with an ankle ligament injury.

What to watch out for

Tennis

Eurosport, midnight-3.15pm: Day 3 Australian Open.

Snooker

BBC 2, 1pm-5pm, Eurosport 2, 1pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm: Masters Day 4 from London.

Soccer

Eurosport 1 from 3.45pm: African Cup of Nations – (4.00) Gabon Burkina Faso, (7.00) Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau.

BT Sport 2 from 7pm: (7.45) Cup: Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool.