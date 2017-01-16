The Morning Sports Briefing

Mourinho reverts to type

First to soccer this morning and the fallout continues from Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool yesterday.

In his column Ken Early writes that Jose Mourinho reverted to type by bringing on Marouane Fellaini when United were chasing the game, rather than unleashing Marcus Rashford on inexperienced Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, after the game Mourinho played down the apparent bust-up on the sideline between him and Klopp, saying that the German manager thought he was trying to get Roberto Firmino sent off.

In the day’s other game Manchester City were hammered 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park as Pep Guardiola’s problems intensify. The Spanish manager has since ruled his side out of the title race with the gap to Chelsea now 10 points.

Fans continue to pay and pay

In Tipping Point this morning Malachy Clerkin writes about how Uefa make out that financial fair play has helped soccer clubs, but it’s the fans who continue to pay and pay to watch.

Ulster crash out while Munster seize the moment

On to rugby and it was a disappointing day for Ulster yesterday as they were beaten 31-19 by Exeter Chiefs to all but end their European hopes for the year.

Meanwhile, it might not be all rosy for Munster, despite advancing to the quarter-finals as pool winners, as they face an inquiry over their handling of a Conor Murray head injury during the 14-12 win over Glasgow.

From Glasgow, Gerry Thornley writes about how Rassie Erasmus’ side seized the moment to strike late and ensure their qualification.

Dublin hold strong while Kerry get one-up

In GAA Dublin had to battle against a hostile Wexford team yesterday to ensure they advanced in the O’Byrne Cup, while Kerry took the early season bragging rights against Cork.

News round-up

And finally, in news round-up, Justin Thomas cruised to a seven shot lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii last night, setting a PGA Tour scoring record along the way. Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game, while Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Patriots in the AFC game after they held off the Kansas City Chiefs. And, in the last few minutes, Andy Murray has got his Australian Open off to the perfect start with a straight sets win over Ilya Marchenko in the first round.

What to watch out for

Tennis

Eurosport, midnight-3.15pm: Day 1 Australian Open.

Snooker

BBC 2, 1pm-5pm, Eurosport 2, 1pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm: Masters Day 2 from London.

Soccer

Eurosport 1 from 3.45pm: African Cup of Nations, (4.00) Côte d’Ivoire v Togo, (7.00) DR Congo v Morocco.