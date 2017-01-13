The Morning Sports Briefing

The man who rescued Paul McGrath

First to soccer this morning and tributes have continued to pour in after the death of former England, Aston Villa and Watford manager Graham Taylor.

The 72-year-old enlivened Watford before struggling under the intense scrutiny of being the national team manager. However, he will always be remembered by Irish fans as the man who rescued Paul McGrath by bringing him from Manchester United to Villa and treating his crippling alcoholism with the sort of sensitivity that wasn’t seen in football at the time.

Leinster looking to curb Montpellier threat

On to rugby and the weekend’s Champions Cup action starts this evening with Leinster’s clash against Montpellier at the RDS.

Gerry Thornley looks ahead to the match and how Leinster will have to curb the threat of a multinational side if they’re to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, John O’Sullivan writes about Montpellier’s Nemani Nadalo, the 6ft 5in, 21-plus stone Fijian-born wing who Leinster will have to tame this evening.

Liam Toland on Munster’s remarkable turnaround

In possibly the biggest game of the weekend, Munster take on Glasgow Warriors tomorrow afternoon and Liam Toland writes this morning about how the province have turned adversity to advantage by playing with grit and determination in the memory of Anthony Foley.

Hawaii 59 for Justin Thomas

In golf it was a historic day at the Sony Open in Hawaii last night as Justin Thomas fired a stunning 11 under par round of 59 to become the youngest man ever to break 60 on the PGA Tour.

A 15 foot putt for eagle on his final hole sealed the incredible feat and gives him a three shot lead over Hudson Swafford.

In South Africa, Rory McIlroy gets his second round underway at 10.10am Irish time as he looks to build on an opening round of 67.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAA looking to eliminate short kick outs

In GAA, Sean Moran reports on the GAA standing committee’s idea of restricting kick-outs in football to eliminate the short, lateral restart that has become commonplace in the modern game.

What to watch out for

Golf

Sky Sports 4, 8am-10am, noon-3pm: Ekurhuleni The BMW SA Open.

Sky Sports 4, midnight-3.30am: Waialae CC Sony Open in Hawaii.

Soccer

Sky Sports 1 from 7pm: (7.45) C: Leeds Utd v Derby County.

Rugby

Sky Sports 2 from 7.30pm: (7.45) ERC: Leinster v Montpellier – you can also follow the action on our liveblog from 7pm.