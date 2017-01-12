The Morning Sports Briefing

Sonia O’Sullivan on the OCI

First to our women in sport pages this morning and Sonia O’Sullivan has delivered a hard take of her time on the board of the OCI, while giving her reasons not to stand for re-election.

She says that she felt there was a lack of direction in the run-up to the Rio Olympics and that the elections lacked professionalism at times - “When I was re-elected in 2014, I wasn’t required to do much more than put my hand up. It seemed once you were inside, you were there for life, unless you chose to leave.”

Meadow taking the rough with the smooth

Also in women in sport is Philip Reid’s interview with Stephanie Meadow - the Northern Irishwoman who has big ambitions for the season ahead on the LPGA Tour, beginning in Adelaide next month.

The 24-year-old recently lost her father to cancer and talks of how difficult it was to get back out on the course so soon after it happened.

Jack McCaffrey comes back to haunt Dublin

On to GAA and there was a rare moment in the O’Byrne Cup last night as Dublin were defeated, with none other than former panel member Jack McCaffrey playing a key part.

His late goal-line clearance for UCD ensured the students claimed a two point win over the All-Ireland champions.

The GAA’s very own FA Cup third round

In his column this morning Ciarán Murphy compares the O’Byrne and Walsh Cups to the FA Cup third round with most of the ties proving to be foregone conclusions.

Glasgow looking strong ahead of Munster

On to rugby and John O’Sullivan’s stats column looks at Glasgow Warriors home record as they prepare to face Munster in the Champions Cup this Saturday.

Southampton take the initiative

In soccer it was a big night for Southampton last night as Nathan Redmond’s early strike gave them a 1-0 advantage to take into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool.

McIlroy off to a flyer in South Africa

And finally, in golf, Rory McIlroy has got his season off to a fast start at the South African Open where five birdies have him just two one off the lead through 11 holes.

