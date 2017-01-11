The Morning Sports Briefing

Leinster’s centres of excellence a class apart

First to rugby and Gordon D’Arcy writes in his column this morning about the importance now of good passing and offloading, compared to when he was playing.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are forging a truly exciting midfield partnership for Leinster thanks to their natural passing skills, he writes.

A year is a long time in rugby

Also in the rugby pages today, Gerry Thornley speaks to Tadhg Furlong about his remarkable rise through the rugby world over the last year.

The prop has established himself as a key player for Leinster and Ireland and a Champions Cup quarter-final now beckons.

United get past Hull but the big one is on Sunday

On to football and Manchester United eventually overcame Hull City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Old Trafford last night thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini.

However, the big one is to come this Sunday as they meet Liverpool in the league. And Jose Mourinho last night called on fans to up their game for the meeting with England’s second most successful club, telling them “not to come to the theatre”.

Tonight Liverpool meet Southampton in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

McManus expecting a hip replacement

On to GAA and Monaghan’s Conor McManus revealed yesterday that he expects to have a hip replacement in the coming years, due to the strenuous demands of inter-county football.

The issues that could shape the GAA’s year

Meanwhile Sean Moran looks at four potential milestones in the GAA’s journey through 2017.

Fixture congestion and a change to GAA congress are just two of the things on the list.

What to watch out for

Soccer

Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm: (7.45) EFL Cup semi-final: Southampton v Liverpool.