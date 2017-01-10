The Morning Sports Briefing

Gerry Thornley on World Rugby’s new rules, Henshaw welcomes the change, Leinster expect brusing battle, Ronaldo still the best, 48 team World Cup looks likely, CPA with work to do and what to watch out for

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award winner Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid poses together with his family and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award winner Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid poses together with his family and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

 

Priority is to make the game safer

First to rugby this morning and the discussion is still continuing about the new high tackle directives introduced by World Rugby last week.

Gerry Thornley writes in his column that the teething problems seen at the weekend are worthwhile if the directive makes the game safer.

“The priority for any governing body is a duty of care for its players,” he writes.

Henshaw welcomes new laws

Meanwhile Robbie Henshaw has welcomed the new rules, albeit coming as little surprise after he was on the end of a vicious Sam Cane tackle which left him unconscious during the Aviva Stadium test in November.

Leinster expecting hard-hitting clash with Montpellier

Henshaw will be available for Leinster this Friday as they prepare to take on Montpellier in the Champions Cup. Yesterday scrum coach John Fogarty said he expects a brusing battle against a very physcial French team.

Ronaldo simply the best

On to soccer and Cristiano Ronaldo last night cemented his dominance of world football in 2016 by picking up the Fifa Player of the Year title at the first instalment of the awards in Zurich. Until last year Fifa’s awards were done in collaboration with the Ballon d’Or before splitting away. Claudio Ranieri was named Coach of the Year for leading Leicester to the Premier League title.

48 team World Cup moves closer

At the awards Diego Maradonna gave his backing to Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s idea of expanding the World Cup to include 48 teams which, according to a source within the organisation, is a ‘fait accompli’.

CPA comes in with work to do straight away

Finally to GAA and the first task of the new GAA Club Players Association will be to solve the fixture chaos which becomes an issue each year.

Association chair Micheál Briody said that there are always some “meaningless fixtures” and that they are prepared to “slaughter a few sacred cows” is neccesary.

Meanwhile, Seán Moran writes in his column that the organisation will have a tough job passing new directives.

What to watch out for

SOCCER

Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm: (8.00) EFL Cup semi-final first leg: Manchester Utd v Hull City.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.