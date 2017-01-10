The Morning Sports Briefing

Priority is to make the game safer

First to rugby this morning and the discussion is still continuing about the new high tackle directives introduced by World Rugby last week.

Gerry Thornley writes in his column that the teething problems seen at the weekend are worthwhile if the directive makes the game safer.

“The priority for any governing body is a duty of care for its players,” he writes.

Henshaw welcomes new laws

Meanwhile Robbie Henshaw has welcomed the new rules, albeit coming as little surprise after he was on the end of a vicious Sam Cane tackle which left him unconscious during the Aviva Stadium test in November.

Leinster expecting hard-hitting clash with Montpellier

Henshaw will be available for Leinster this Friday as they prepare to take on Montpellier in the Champions Cup. Yesterday scrum coach John Fogarty said he expects a brusing battle against a very physcial French team.

Ronaldo simply the best

On to soccer and Cristiano Ronaldo last night cemented his dominance of world football in 2016 by picking up the Fifa Player of the Year title at the first instalment of the awards in Zurich. Until last year Fifa’s awards were done in collaboration with the Ballon d’Or before splitting away. Claudio Ranieri was named Coach of the Year for leading Leicester to the Premier League title.

48 team World Cup moves closer

At the awards Diego Maradonna gave his backing to Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s idea of expanding the World Cup to include 48 teams which, according to a source within the organisation, is a ‘fait accompli’.

CPA comes in with work to do straight away

Finally to GAA and the first task of the new GAA Club Players Association will be to solve the fixture chaos which becomes an issue each year.

Association chair Micheál Briody said that there are always some “meaningless fixtures” and that they are prepared to “slaughter a few sacred cows” is neccesary.

Meanwhile, Seán Moran writes in his column that the organisation will have a tough job passing new directives.

