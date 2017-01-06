The Morning Sports Briefing

Munster well-equipped to expose Racing limits

Beginning this morning with rugby and Liam Toland writes in his column that Munster look well-placed to expose Racing’s weaknesses when the two sides meet in the Champions Cup tomorrow.

“On the pitch Racing are a bizarre team to analyse. They rarely lose at home but are bottom of Pool 1,” he writes.

World Rugby forced into rule changes

Sticking with rugby and, after the high tackle rule changes that came into play on Tuesday under a new World Rugby directive, Professor of Law at QUB Jack Anderson writes that the governing body was forced into the decision due to the rising number of head injuries.

At the 2015 Rugby World Cup concussion (at 13.9 per cent) was the most common match injury.

Tidey switches to represent Britain

Moving on and the decision was made yesterday by Irish sailor Saskia Tidey that she will switch allegiances to represent Britain, with a view to wearing blue at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Tidey says that not enough funding goes to her discipline – 49er FX skiff – and that her decision was also brought on by the retirement of Andrea Brewster who she partnered to 12th place in Rio last summer.

Jostling for position in OCI elections

Ian O’Riordan reports that the closing date for next month’s OCI elections comes next Wednesday and several existing members of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) executive committee have already lined themselves up for re-election, with Willie O’Brien the favourite to take over Pat Hickey’s role of president.

Love comes crashing back to earth

Finally to golf and reports emerged during the night that winning US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III has broken his collarbone in three places while snowboarding in Idaho.

Walker strides ahead in Hawaii

Meanwhile, Jimmy Walker has taken the first round lead at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii - the first PGA Tour event of the new year.

The USPGA champion fired a 65 to lead by two shots from Jim Herman, Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore.

