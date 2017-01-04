The Morning Sports Briefing

Munster face a Carter-less Racing

Starting with rugby and good news for Munster as Dan Carter will miss their re-arranged clash with Racing 92 in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Fellow half-back Maxime Machenaud and hooker Dimitri Szarzewski also miss out for a team who are already out of Europe and eighth in the Top 14. However, Munster will be wary of the fact that those players who come in for the big names will be straining at the leash to impress.

Dillane out as Connacht crisis intensifies

In other news Ultan Dillane has been ruled out of Connacht action for at least five weeks with an ankle sprain as the province’s injury crisis continues ahead of their Pro12 trip to play Ospreys this weekend.

D’Arcy on World Rugby’s new rules

At 10am this morning (and also in today’s newspaper) Gordon D’Arcy’s first column of 2017 will be available online in which he writes about the inevitability of red cards thanks to the new high tackles laws implemented yesterday by World Rugby.

Spurs out to spoil Chelsea’s party

On to soccer and tonight sees the end of the Premier League festive action and what a game to end it with as Spurs look to deny Chelsea equalling Arsenal’s Premier League win record of 14-in-a-row.

Is Guardiola cracking?

It’s safe to say that Antonio Conte is certainly enjoying his introduction to the Premier League a lot more than Pep Guardiola – that being evident in the Manchester City manager’s sulking after Monday’s win against Burnley.

Paul Wilson writes about how the Spaniard is already feeling the heat of the Premier League kitchen.

Arsenal save a point while Phelan can’t be saved

Last night Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback from 3-0 down to salvage a point at Burnley thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud.

Meanwhile Hull City sacked manager Mike Phelan after just 13 games in charge. And as one manager departs another comes in with Paul Clement enjoying a fine start to his Swansea career as his new side beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to climb off the bottom of the table.

Even Dubs second-string one of the best

Finally in GAA, Longford manager Denis Connerton yesterday spoke to Ian O’Riordan about the O’Byrne Cup and the fact that even Dublin’s ‘weak’ team will still be more than a match for most of their rivals.

What to watch out for

Soccer

Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm: (8.00) EPL: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea