The Morning Sports Briefing

Irish rugby set for a big 2017

It’s Tuesday December 3rd, it’s cold and dark and it’s time to go back to work. But don’t despair! The Irish Times morning sports briefing is back from it’s Christmas holidays and we begin the new year with rugby and Gerry Thornley’s column.

He writes this morning that Irish rugby is primed to be a contender in all arenas in 2017 after a positive 2016.

From Ireland’s significant Grand Slam chances in the Six Nations, to a possible choice as 2023 Rugby World Cup host, the Lions tour and the Women’s World Cup, the 17th year of this millennium could be a landmark one for Irish rugby.

Pep snaps, Klopp kicks off and Bilic boils

On to football and yesterday was the day of tetchy managers as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Slaven Bilic all carried out their media duties in a less than happy manner.

Guardiola was the most significant as he refused to discuss his side’s seventh red card of the season and also hinted at retirement after their 2-1 win over Burnley.

One manager who was far from tetchy was Jose Mourinho. The Manchester United’s manager to introduce Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata in the second half of their clash with West Ham proved decisive as the pair combined for the opener before Zlatan Ibrahimovic completed the 2-0 win - United’s sixth on the bounce.

Dalymount re-development to take longer than expected

In the domestic game, Olivia Kelly reports that Dublin City Council will seek €20m funding for the re-development of Dalymount Park, but that the estimations of work being completed by 2020 are overly ambitious.

Van Gerwen reigns supreme

At the PDC World Darts Championship last night Michael van Gerwen dethroned Gary Anderson as champion with a 7-3 win.

It’s the Dutchman’s first world title in three years and an incredible 26th win of the 2016 season.

Tizzard to release Thistlecrack

To racing and Colin Tizzard yesterday said he will have at least three runners in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with Thistlecrack expected to spearhead the trio.

Fitzmaurice gives veterans ultimatum

Finally, in GAA, Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has given his senior players who have not yet committed to 2017 until the end of January to make up their minds.

Speaking in Tralee, the Kerry boss revealed that while he does not know the intentions of Aidan O’Mahony, Kieran Donaghy or Colm Cooper, he wants to know if they are giving it another go and is prepared to give them a week’s more time before he moves on with or without them.

