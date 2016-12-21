The Morning Sports Briefing

The Irish provinces are set to face a juggling act over the busy Christmas period, with their Ireland players set to miss the matches between Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

Ulster host Connacht on Friday evening in the Kingspan Stadium, while Munster host Leinster in Thomond Park on Monday, St Stephen’s Day, before New Year’s Eve derbies on Saturday week at the Sportsground, where Connacht are at home to Munster, and at the RDS, where Leinster are at home to Ulster.

Irish players who figured prominently in the November Test window and the recent back-to-back European Champions Cup matches are, in the vast majority of cases, expected to play in only one of those games.

Scott Sinclair scored the only goal of the game last night as Celtic struggled past bottom side Partick Thistle to go 14 points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Meanwhile in the English Premier League, Manchester United are believed to be open to José Mourinho extending his stay as manager beyond the three-year contract he signed in the summer. Despite a rocky start to his tenure the club hierarchy are said to be delighted with his progress so far.

The Dublin footballers are again expected to field an experimental team in this year’s O’Byrne Cup. Their first fixture is set for Parnell Park against DCU on Sunday, January 8th. College teams have first pick on county players and that already denies Jim Gavin a handful of players.

In racing news, the season’s leading trainer Gordon Elliott has sent a shiver down the spines of his opposition by indicating he could be represented in all 63 races run over the four-day Christmas holiday period in Ireland next week.

He is assured of being heavily represented in the most valuable race of all over Christmas, Tuesday’s €190,000 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown.

ADVERTISEMENT

This morning’s morning sports briefing will be the last before the new year, thanks for reading in 2016, and here’s wishing you all a Happy Christmas and a very happy new year.