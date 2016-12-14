The Morning Sports Briefing

Gordon D’Arcy: Jaco Taute decision will be revealing

In his column today Gordon D’Arcy has praised the performances of the provinces in Europe last weekend, and the way senior internationals have slipped seamlessly back into their domestic sides.

However one man who wasn’t absent during the international break was Munster’s Jaco Taute, and D’Arcy has highlighted how pivotal he has been to the resurgence at Thomond Park, he writes: “Taute is central to so much of their game plan, from finishing off attacks to his immense defensive contributions.”

Yet despite the Springbok’s clear importance to Munster questions remain over whether he will remain in Limerick beyond the end of his contract on January 1st, or be told he has to leave like Ulster’s Ruan Pienaar.

And D’Arcy believes retaining Taute would be a positive move by the IRFU: “The obvious concern is the presence of Taute and [FRANCIS]Saili would prove detrimental to the progress of Rory Scannell. I disagree.

“It would arguably be better for Scannell to play five fewer games this season while learning and competing daily with world class centres.”

Outhalf crisis out West

Meanwhile Connacht are facing an outhalf crisis akin to Leinster’s after their own South African, Marnitz Boshoff, has been ruled out for three months following shoulder surgery. Jack Carty is now the champions’ only fit recognised kicker.

Coleman’s mustard

Arsenal’s title credentials were brought into question last night as they were beaten 2-1 by Everton at Goodison Park, with Seamus Coleman’s equaliser sparking the Toffee’s comeback. Elsewhere Leicester City were brought back to earth with a bang as they lost 1-0 away to Bournemouth.

There are eight Premier League fixtures tonight, including Manchester United’s trip to play Crystal Palace and Sunderland welcoming league leaders Chelsea.

On Gaelic Games

And in his column today Sean Moran looks back at the GAA year that was, and suggests that while Dublin retained the All-Ireland the competition remains as healthy as ever: “For all the talk of the county being far ahead of its rivals, the football championship remains fiercely contested at the top.”