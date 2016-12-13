The Morning Sports Briefing

Walter Swinburn dies aged 55

The racing world has been paying tribute to Walter Swinburn, the great jockey of Shergar, after he died yesterday aged 55.

Swinburn, known as ‘The Choirboy’ because of his youthful looks, partnered Shergar to Derby victory in 1981 when he was just 19 - however his success in the saddle was coupled with a constant battle to try and make weight.

Brian O’Connor writes: “It was Swinburn’s double-edged sword that the physical capacity to hold his own on a rugby field meant a natural talent for bending racehorses to his will came with a heavy toll in maintaining a weight far below what nature intended.”

An odd fight to pick

Yesterday Minister of State for Sport Patrick O’Donovan announced plans to introduce a 30 per cent gender quota for sporting bodies - aimed at helping women to “break the last glass ceiling.”

However Malachy Clerkin has questioned the value of such quotas, he writes: “Truth is, not one little girl will pick up a ball, a hurley, a pair of runners or a swimsuit because more women are put on the boards of sporting organisations.

“Gender quotas might cause a fuss for a while - and there’s nothing wrong with that, obviously - but long term, it’s hard to be confident of their effectiveness.”

Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has further established his status as one of the greatest players of all time after he picked up a fourth Ballon d’Or award last night, following a year which saw him help both Real Madrid and Portugal to become champions of Europe.

Meanwhile Arsenal’s hopes of success on the continent look decidedly slimmer after yesterday’s draw for the last-16 of the Champions League paired them with Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich.

Manchester City will play AS Monaco while Leicester City face three-in-a-row Europa League winners Sevilla, who beat Liverpool in the final of last year’s competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byrne to take the Leinster 10 jersey

And Ross Byrne is set to take the Leinster number 10 jersey for the weekend’s visit of Northampton Saints and beyond, with an ankle injury meaning Joey Carbery joins Johnny Sexton on the sidelines.