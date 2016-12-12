The Morning Sports Briefing

Connacht can’t make it a provincial clean-sweep

Pro 12 champions Connacht could not make it a clean-sweep on the continent for the provinces this weekend as they were beaten 32-17 by Wasps in Coventry yesterday.

The result leaves Pat Lam’s side second in their Champions Cup Pool Two, and while he was left to rue his side’s profligacy he has insisted the race for qualification into the knockouts remains “still wide open.”

Connacht’s result followed a thumping 37-10 win for Leinster over Northampton at Franklin’s gardens on Friday night, and a 39-32 victory for Ulster over Clermont in Belfast on Saturday - which preceded Munster’s 38-0 thrashing of Leicester at Thomond Park.

Mkhitaryan injured as United beat Spurs

Manchester United dragged themselves back into the race for fourth place yesterday with a 1-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford, however victory was marred by an injury to their brilliant goalscorer Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Meanwhile Chelsea restored their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge, while a Darren Randolph mistake gifted Liverpool a point against West Ham at Anfield.

More heartache for Rhodes

Elsewhere Rhode’s Leinster football heartache continued as they were subjected to a fifth final loss in 11 years, losing 1-16 to 0-12 against St Vincent’s in O’Moore Park.

Douvan to stick to two-miles

Willie Mullins has confirmed the limitless Douvan is set to continue down the two-mile route this season after he made an impressive return to action in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork, where he sauntered home by 22 lengths under Paul Townend. Mullins was at Punchestown to watch Djakadam win the John Durkan Chase for a second year in a row.

Katie pleased to get rounds under her belt

And Katie Taylor made it two wins from two in the professional ranks as she beat Brazil’s Viviane Obenauf in a unanimous decision in Manchester on Saturday night, she said: “A bit of a flat performance tonight...But it was good to get the six rounds. It was a bit of an experience. A win’s a win; I suppose that is the most important thing.”