The Morning Sports Briefing

Gordon D’Arcy says Joe Schmidt anticipated Six Nations rule change, Warren Gatland to announce coaching team, Celtic hold Man City and Seán Moran on Cuala’s fairytale

Pep Guardiola endured another frustrating evening as Manchester City were held by Celtic. Photograph: Getty/Clive Brunskill

D’Arcy: Schmidt anticipated bonus points

With Ireland’s November campaign now a distant but happy memory today Gordon D’Arcy looks ahead to next year’s Six Nations, with the competition adopting a bonus point system.

And D’Arcy believes this is something Ireland coach Joe Schmidt anticipated, as evidenced by their possession-based tactics during the summer and autumn, he writes: “It’s just a theory, albeit guided by overwhelming evidence and logic, but Joe, I believe, saw this coming and acted accordingly...

“The northern hemisphere’s low risk, defence orientated attitude has been altered, with Ireland using the past six months to prepare for next year’s championship...

“Tries matter now, more than the risk of losing, as Ireland enter the Six Nations playing a brand of rugby that targets a bonus point with or without a victory.”

Gatland to announce Lions coaching ticket

At midday today Warren Gatland will announce his coaching staff for next summer’s daunting Lions tour of New Zealand, with neither Schmidt nor England’s Eddie Jones set to feature on the trip as assistants to the Wales coach.

As D’Arcy asks: “They already know they can do it, so why would they enhance another coach’s reputation?”

One man who is set to be named on Gatland’s coaching ticket is Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell, therefore releasing him from the summer tour of Japan.

Celtic hold City

Manchester City faltered again last night albeit in a dead rubber as they drew 1-1 with Celtic, who played well in front of a vast travelling support. Elsewhere Arsenal thrashed Basel 4-1 away from home and Bayern Munich beat Atletico Madrid 1-0.

Bjorn named Ryder Cup captain

Thomas Bjorn has been named as the European Ryder Cup captain for 2018, with Padraig Harrinton signalling his intention to try and play in Paris: “I feel like I can be competitive and I’m putting well.”

Seán Moran on Cuala’s story

And in his column today Seán Moran has looked at the success of first-time Leinster hurling champions Cuala, which he says is “a very GAA story from an area that for a long time wasn’t.”

