The Morning Sports Briefing

Pat Lam to leave Connacht for Bristol

Pro 12 champions Connacht must begin their search for a new coach after it was announced yesterday Pat Lam will be leaving the province at the end of the season.

The Kiwi is to join Premiership basement side Bristol in a deal understood to be worth €750,000 a year, ending a memorable four-year tenure at the Sportsground.

And while his decision to leave Connacht is a disappointing one, Gerry Thornley has paid tribute to the hopefully enduring legacy Lam has built in Galway: “A truly inspiring visionary, Lam helped Connacht to change not only the way they played, but changed their perception of themselves, engendering a new-found pride and unity within the province.

“Expectation and crowd support have swelled beyond recognition. He and they embraced the five counties like never before.”

Excellence in Sport Awards

Rory McIlroy was present at the Excellence in Sport Awards in Dublin last night, where he confirmed to the Irish Times glandular fever may prevent him from testing out new clubs in Dubai next week, he said: “I’m supposed to be going on Monday but I’m a little sick at the minute. I actually contracted glandular fever after coming back from China so I’m trying to get over that.”

Ramirez sinks Hull

Elsewhere Middlesbrough claimed a vital three points over relegation rivals Hull City last night, Gaston Ramirez sinking his old club with a second half header.

Meanwhile Jaap Stam is set to return to Old Trafford after his Reading side were drawn against Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, with West Ham taking on Man City in the pick of the other ties.

Douvan could be unleashed in Cork

And the divine Douvan is set to finally make his seasonal bow, with Willie Mullins confirming his limitless star could be unleashed in Sunday’s Hilly Way Chase at Cork.