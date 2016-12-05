The Morning Sports Briefing

Tiger Woods unable to finish in style in Bahamas, Ken Early on Pep’s problem at City, and Carbery set to take the reins at Leinster

Tiger Woods of the United States and caddie Joe LaCava on the third hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golf

Tiger Woods was unable to continue his promising comeback form in the Bahamas yesterday - his closing round 76 saw him finish 15th at the Hero World Challenge, 14 shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.

The 14-time Major winner, who came through 72 holes unscathed in the 18-man event, had three double bogeys, three bogeys and five birdies as he finished with his worst round of the week.

However, the 40-year-old insisted he was delighted to be competing again after two back operations.

Soccer

Jose Mourinho lashed out at the media yesterday evening after his Manchester United team were held to another low-score draw, this time conceding a late penalty to draw 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park.

The controversial manager wasn’t very happy with the questioning of Marouane Fellaini’s introduction. The Belgian midfielder was at fault for the penalty, with a clumsy tackle on Gana Gueye, not longer after entering the game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to get carried away after his team gave up a 3-1 lead midway through the second half against Bournemouth, conceding three goals in the final 15 minutes to lose the game 4-3. A result that leaves them four point off the top.

“I’m not angry,” he said. “I saw that my boys didn’t want to do the wrong thing, but they did and lost the momentum.”

In his column this morning Ken Early reflects on how Pep Guardiola has yet to remake Manchester City in the Bayern Munich image.

“The question is whether Guardiola’s effort to introduce positional play to English football will prove any more successful than Louis van Gaal’s attempt to do the same thing at Manchester United.”

GAA

Dublin footballer Con O’Callaghan was to the fore as Cuala were deserved nine-point winners over O’Loughlin Gaels at O’Moore Park on Sunday - capturing their first Leinster hurling title. And Dublin’s first since Crumlin 37 seasons ago.

While Donaghmoyne secured back-to-back Ladies All-Ireland football titles, although they were flattered by their seven point winning margin against Foxrock-Cabinteely.

Rugby

Meanwhile, wins in the Pro12 by all four Irish provinces at the weekend has created a positive mood for the resumption of the European Champions Cup this week.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen looks set to turn to Joey Carbery to inspire his team, with Johnny Sexton’s immediate future uncertain and depending on medical assessments.

