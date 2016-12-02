The Morning Sports Briefing

Golf

Tiger Woods made his long awaited return to golf yesterday evening at the Hero World Challenge - and after eight holes the 40-year-old held a share of the lead in the Bahamas.

The former World No.1 however recorded two late double bogeys and ultimately had to settle for a one-over-par 73.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne is the first round joint leader at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa. The Greystones native, seeking a first European Tour win, hit an opening day 66 to sit at the top of the leaderboard alongside South African Charl Schwartzel.

Athletics

Pat Hickey, the former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), is expected to return home shortly after an international Olympic body put up the €410,000 bail required for him to leave Brazil.

The bail bond has been paid by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

Rugby

In his column this morning Liam Toland explains why he thinks that the introduction of the bonus point system to the 2017 Six Nations will make the scrum a potent attacking weapon.

“Six Nations rugby must finally acknowledge that having 18 players tied up in scrums is manna from heaven in hunting for bonus points!”

John O’Sullivan writes this morning that Jamie Heaslip could soon follow his Ireland and Leinster team-mate Devin Toner and sign a new contract - negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage in relation to Heaslip’s contract that expires next summer.

In-form Munster face the Glasgow Warriors in the Pro12 tonight - the last time these teams met was six weeks ago in a Champions Cup match at Thomond Park when Munster romped to a 38-17 victory, on a hugely emotional day in the wake of Anthony Foley’s passing. Since then Munster have beaten all before them. Peter O’Mahony is back in the Munster team as Glasgow welcome back nine players from Scotland duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soccer

The next five weeks could go a long way to deciding which team will clinch the Premier League title - this morning we take a look at which club is best equipped for Christmas? Based on their form, fixtures, strength-in-depth and injury list.

What to watch out for

Tiger is out again in the second round of the Bahamas World Challenge.

Sky Sports 4, 6.30pm-9.30pm

Munster versus Glasgow kicks off in Scotland at 7.35pm.

TG4 from 7.30pm