The Morning Sports Briefing

Ben Woodburn last night became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer, as the club sealed their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Leeds United.

The young striker, brought on for the final quarter of the win at Anfield, beat Michael Owen’s record by 99 days as he steered Jurgen Klopp’s side into the last four at the age of 17 years and 45 days. Divock Origi had earlier given a make-shift Liverpool XI the lead, his second goal in as many games.

Munster and Ireland flanker CJ Stander has been named the Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year, and for the second time in succession, Munster’s Player of the Year.

He made his Ireland debut against Wales in the opening Six Nations Championship match last February. Since then he has won 10 caps, scoring three tries including in the 40-29 victory over New Zealand in Chicago, and been part of an Irish team that has racked up a number of firsts, including beating the Springboks in South Africa and then the All Blacks, the latter after 111 years.

Gordon D’Arcy believes that the ability to think on their feet during games marks this Ireland team out as champions. And dismissed the idea that outhalf Johnny Sexton take a sabbatical.

“Comments like that can be dangerous.. Where is the logic of resting Johnny for December, if available, when he can still get injured in January? Being wrapped in cotton wool doesn’t help a rugby player. Being battle hardened does. So if fit, they should play.”

In his column this morning Sean Moran praises GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail - his recent comments have sparked a timely debate on the place of the Irish flag and anthem in the GAA, he writes.

Meanwhile the Colombian team that was scheduled to play Brazil’s ill-fated Chapecoense side in a South American championship final says it is offering the title to the rivals whose plane crashed.

Medellin-based Atletico Nacional says it has asked the South American football confederation to award the title in honour of the Brazilian team that was on board a plane that went down with the loss of more than 70 lives.