The Morning Sports Briefing

Rugby

The best thing about Ireland’s 27-24 win over Australia on Saturday was that they made mistakes - and still won.

According to Liam Toland, “this is extremely good news because if Ireland can compete against the best in extraordinary circumstances whilst making poor(ish) use of possession, then anything is possible over time.”

While Gerry Thornley says bring on the Six Nations in the new year!

“They have cemented their standing in the world’s top four and, combined with a Northern Hemisphere revival during the month, have whetted the appetite for the Six Nations... Ireland want that title back.”

Soccer

In Premier League action yesterday Jose Mourinho was once again in disciplinary trouble as he was sent off during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham. Mourinho was dismissed for kicking a bottle in frustration, after Paul Pogba was (rightly) yellow carded for a dive. Meanwhile Arsenal were 3-1 winners over Bournemouth, with Alexis Sanchez scoring twice.

In his column this morning Ken Early writes about how the Premier League’s support for the LGBT community, with the Rainbow Laces campaign, ran into predictable social media opposition at the weekend. “Quite how the campaign was ramming anything down anybody’s throat was not explained, though anyone reading the threads could not help but be impressed by how often this metaphor is used by homophobes.”

GAA

It was a busy Sunday in the GAA club scene. Three of the four senior provincial football titles were decided, while the Leinster finalists were also revealed.

St Brigid’s of Roscommon were unable to reel back the years as they faced old foes Corofin in the Connacht final. A one sided encounter ended 2-13 to 0-4.

Dr Crokes were similarly impressive in the Munster final, mercilessly dismissing the challenge of Waterford champions The Nire. While in Ulster Slaughtneil won their second title in three years. The Derry club completed a 2016 Ulster treble of hurling, camogie and now football titles with their three point win over Kilcoo.

In Leinster, Rhode progressed past the Louth champions into another Leinster final, where they play St Vincent’s. The All-Ireland favourites were pushed hard by the brave challenge of Longford champions Mullinalaghta, but finished strongly to win by seven.

Racing

Despite Gordon Elliott saddling a superb 41,276-1 ‘Super Sunday’ six-timer at Navan he says he has “no chance” of ending Willie Mullins’s nine-year reign as Ireland’s champion National Hunt trainer this season.