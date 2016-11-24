The Morning Sports Briefing

Stander and Kearney winning fitness battles, Messi sends Celtic out of Europe, Sonia O’Sullivan on leaving your comfort zone and steady start for McDowell and Lowry

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic are out of Europe. Photograph: Reuters/Russell Payne

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic are out of Europe. Photograph: Reuters/Russell Payne

 

Kearney and Stander winning fitness battles

Joe Schmidt will name his Ireland side today for Saturday’s clash against Australia, and Gerry Thornley has predicted he will stick with a largely unchanged XV.

CJ Stander and Rob Kearney are both winning their fitness battles meaning the two absentees from the defeat to the All Blacks will be the injured Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw - with Ulster’s Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding the likely replacements.

Celtic out of Europe

Celtic are out of Europe after they were beaten 2-0 by Barcelona at a rocking Parkhead last night, with a Lionel Messi brace enough to see off the spirited Scots. In the group’s other game Manchester City drew 1-1 with Borussia Monchengladbach - securing their place in the last-16.

Meanwhile Arsenal’s hopes of finishing top of Group A look slim after they drew 2-2 at home to PSG, and there was an early shock as Rostov beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in Russia.

Dundalk welcome AZ

Tonight Irish champions Dundalk can put themselves on the brink of improbable passage into the Europa League knock-outs as they take on AZ Alkmaar at Tallaght, while Manchester United need three points of their own as they welcome Feyenoord to Old Trafford.

Sonia O’Sullivan

In her column today Sonia O’Sullivan looks at how key it is for athletes to step out of their comfort zone - something Katie Taylor is doing when she makes her professional debut on Saturday night.

She writes: “Taylor certainly appears to have been re-energised, found something that was missing before and during the Rio Olympics. This is at least partly down to the change of focus and renewed drive that an athlete experiences when they find a new target, a change of coach and surroundings.”

Steady start in Melbourne

Elsewhere Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry have made a solid start to the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, the Irish duo shooting level par in the foursomes to sit three shots off the lead of first round leaders - Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello and John Rahm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.