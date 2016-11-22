The Morning Sports Briefing

Gerry Thornley

In his column today Gerry Thornley has looked back at Ireland’s savage defeat at the hands of the All Blacks last Saturday, and he has pulled no punches regarding both the reaction of the New Zealand media and the standard of officiating on show at the Aviva Stadium.

He writes: “As usual, in the eyes of much of the New Zealand media and of course the team themselves, the All Blacks can seemingly do no wrong.”

There were a number of high hits on Irish players which resulted in little or no punishment for the Kiwis - despite World Rugby issuing a decree on the issue 10 days prior to the match - and Thornley writes referee Jaco Peyper, “failed in his basic duty of protecting player welfare” in Dublin.

Sexton and Henshaw out

Next up for Ireland is the visit of Australia on Saturday, and both Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out after they were forced off against the All Blacks. Propspects of CJ Stander’s and Rob Kearney’s participation are touch and go with both following head injury protocols..

Baggies thrash Burnley

West Bromwich Albion are up to ninth in the Premier League after they thrashed a dismal Burnley side 4-0 at the Hawthorns last night. Tonight sees Tottenham Hotsupr head to Monaco for a must win Champions League clash, while Leicester can all but secure top spot in Group G when they take on Club Brugge.

McDowell and Lowry head down under

Both have had mixed years but Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are looking to finish their seasons with an elusive win as they travel to Melbourne to represent Ireland in the World Cup.

And McDowell, who is playing in the competition for a fifth time, has given a glowing assessment of his team mate, he said: “I’ve always been impressed. He’s always had the three key components to make him a top player, which is driving the ball really well, probably the best short game I’ve ever seen, and, when it comes to crunch time, he really has what it takes.”