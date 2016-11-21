The Morning Sports Briefing

Ireland look to dust themselves down

The cost of Ireland’s brutal defeat to the All Blacks in Dublin should become clearer over the coming days, as Joe Schmidt’s side look to dust themselves down ahead of the visit of Australia this weekend.

Robbie Henshaw, CJ Stander and Johnny Sexton were all forced off during the 21-9 loss at the Aviva Stadium, and the Kiwi duo of Sam Cane and Malakai Fekitoa will learn their fate today or tomorrow after being cited for dangerous tackles.

Liam Toland

A bad taste lingered after the nature of Ireland’s defeat, something Liam Toland has alluded to in his column today, he writes: “Clearly New Zealand came not just to beat Ireland but to beat Ireland up, which they did through a display of wonderful skills, tactics and ferocious, ferocious physicality that bordered heavily on assault.

“A yellow card for New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa: you’re having a laugh.”

Chelsea go top

Elsewhere Chelsea have gone top of the Premier League after Diego Costa’s 10th goal of the season gave Antonio Conte’s side a 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough - their sixth consecutive league victory.

History for Ballyea

Ballyea made a bit more history yesterday as they added a first ever Munster hurling title to their maiden Clare title after beating Glen Rovers 1-21 to 2-10 at Semple Stadium. O’Loughlin Gaels and Cuala will contest the Leinster final after dispatching Oulart-The Ballagh and St Mullins respectively.

Nichols Canyon too good at Punchestown

Willie Mullins secured yet another Morgiana Hurdle win yesterday after 8/13 favourite Nichols Canyon bolted up by 12 lengths in the Punchestown fog to repeat his 2015 victory.

Murray to end year on top of the world

Andy Murray will end the year as world number one after he beat Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 to win the ATP World Tour Finals for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitzpatrick and Stenson end year on a high in Dubai

And Henrik Stenson secured the Race To Dubai title yesterday following a final round of 65 in the World Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy also closed with a 65, while Matthew Fitzpatrick won the tournament thanks to a birdie on the 18th.