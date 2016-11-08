The Morning Sports Briefing

Jordi Murphy out for six months with knee injury, Gerry Thornley pays tribute to Joe Schmidt, James McCarthy out of Austria trip and Mayo get ready to do it all again

Jordi Murphy is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the All Blacks. Photograph: Inpho/Donall Farmer

Jordi Murphy is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the All Blacks. Photograph: Inpho/Donall Farmer

 

Jordi Murphy out for season

If there was one disappointment to take from Ireland’s 40-29 win over the All Blacks in Chicago last Saturday it was the knee injury which forced Jordi Murphy off on a stretcher. And yesterday it was revealed the Leinster flanker has torn his left ACL, meaning he now faces the rest of the season on the sidelines

Joe Schmidt is likely to ring the changes for Saturday’s second autumn Test against Canada at the Aviva Stadium, with Peter O’Mahony and Sean O’Brien likely to start and Garry Ringrose - an unused substitute at Soldier Field - set to make his full international debut.

Gerry Thornley on Joe Schmidt

In his column today Gerry Thornley pays tribute to Schmidt, the man who masterminded Ireland’s historic victory over his native New Zealand, he writes:

“Last Saturday was perhaps final proof, were it needed, that right now Ireland have a head coach who you wouldn’t exchange for any other in the world game.

“Hence, Joe Schmidt’s decision to extend his stay beyond the 2019 World Cup is a boon that leaves Ireland in a good place for years to come.”

James McCarthy out of Austria trip

Meanwhile James McCarthy has been ruled out of Ireland’s trip to play Austria in Vienna on Saturday night, following last week’s war of words between Martin O’Neill and Everton boss Ronald Koeman.

He joins Burnley and Derby County defenders, Stephen Ward and Cyrus Christie, on the list of absentees for the World Cup qualifier, however John O’Shea has been included in a trimmed down 28-man squad.

Mayo ready to do it again

After missing out on Sam Maguire in agonising fashion once more this year Mayo’s footballers are getting ready to do it all again. Sean Moran spoke to former panellist Martin Carney, he said: “There’s a remarkable resilience, a will to try to go out again, to start from base camp and go all the way to the top.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.