The Morning Sports Briefing

Ireland cast their own spell in Chicago

It wasn’t all dream, it did really happen. On Saturday night in Chicago, 23 green shirted heroes took to the pitch at Soldier Field and beat the famous All Blacks, winning a thrilling Test match 40-29.

And where does Saturday night’s victory rank in the pantheon of great Irish wins? Gerry Thornley, in the Windy City, writes: “History-breakers and history-makers. To call this a once in a lifetime victory doesn’t even do it justice, given it eventually transpired to be the win of several life times.

“And as a one-off win, in a truly one-off occasion, it has to be ranked as simply the best Irish rugby win ever.”

Liam Toland praises Ireland’s precision

In his column Liam Toland praises Ireland’s precision and their ability to target the All Blacks’ weaknesses, he writes: “Ireland stuck to their possession stakes where times past would have seen them giving the ball away cheaply and suffering horrible consequences down the track.

“New Zealand couldn’t physically bully their way back into possession. But, more importantly, the precision required to perform at the level Ireland did on Saturday takes months, even years to perfect.”

Cork City deny Dundalk the double-doble

Cork City denied champions Dundalk the double-double last night, with Sean Maguire’s 120th minute winner securing the FAI Cup and sending the travelling Rebel Army into raptures at the Aviva Stadium.

United back to winning ways

Manchester United returned to winning ways at Swansea City with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice, while it was honours even in North London as Arsenal and Spurs drew 1-1. Elsewhere there were wins for Liverpool, Hull City and West Brom.

Ballylea win Munster hurling thriller

Ballylea are into the Munster hurling final after a thrilling extra-time win over Thurles Sarsfields, winning 4-18 to 2-22 in Ennis.

Brilliant chaser Vautour dies

And there was sad news last night as Willie Mullins confirmed the brilliant chaser Vautour has been put down after breaking a foreleg in a freak accident at home. The five-time Grade One winner won 10 of his 16 starts and three times at the Cheltenham Festival - most recently in this year’s Ryanair Chase.