The Morning Sports Briefing

Joe Schmidt opts for familiar for All Blacks Test, Liam Toland believes Ireland can win, Dundalk beaten in Russia and Brian Fenton the likely player of the year

Rob Kearney starts for Ireland in Chicago with Garry Ringrose on the bench. Photograph: Inpho

Rob Kearney starts for Ireland in Chicago with Garry Ringrose on the bench. Photograph: Inpho

 

Schmidt sticks with trusted lieutenants

Joe Schmidt has kept faith in his trusted lieutenants for tomorrow’s daunting assignment against the All Blacks in Chicago.

This means despite an injury-plagued year Leinster fullback Rob Kearney will earn his 70th cap, with Jared Payne starting in midfield against his compatriots and young pups Garry Ringrose and Joey Carbery both on the bench.

Liam Toland: All Blacks are beatable

In his column today Liam Toland has acknowledged the monumental task awaiting Schmidt’s chosen XV - but believes the world champions can be beaten.

He writes: “So can Ireland win? Of course they can, especially as those “new” New Zealand players, although brilliant, have yet to experience Northern Hemisphere rugby and are vulnerable to what ifs.”

However with Chicago buzzing in the wake of the Cubs’ first World Series win since 1908, Schmidt is refusing to buy into any talk of omens ahead of tomorrow’s game: “Gee, I’d love to believe in omens, but I don’t. I’m not superstitious at all. 1908 is pretty similar to 1905 but I think the similarities pretty much stop there.”

Saturday’s Test at Soldier Field kicks off at 8pm, and you can follow all of the action on the Irish Times liveblog.

Dundalk beaten in Russia

Irish champions Dundalk were narrowly beaten by Zenit St Petersburg again last night, Stephen Kenny’s side losing 2-1 in Russia. Giuliano did the damage again, his brace cancelling out Daryl Horgan’s well taken goal.

Meanwhile it was another miserable night for Manchester United as they were beaten 2-1 by Fenerbahce in Istanbul, with Paul Pogba limping off during the first half. However Southampton enjoyed a famous evening, beating Inter Milan 2-1 at St Mary’s.

Fenton for player of the year

And Dublin’s Brian Fenton looks likely to be named the GAA/GPA footballer of the year at the All Star awards, with teammate Diarmuid Connolly saying: “Fento’s the man. He got my vote.”

